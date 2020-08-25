New Nintendo Switch Console To Roll Out Next Year With Incredible Upgrades

Great news for all the Nintendo fans is that the company is going to release an upgrade to its Nintendo Switch game console. According to reports in Bloomberg, the company is going to reveal the new model next year. However, the specifications of the console have not been finalised by the company.

An upgrade to Nintendo Switch console to release next year

According to the reports, Nintendo's upcoming gaming console, which is said to be an upgrade to the Nintendo Switch game console, is going to be launched in early 2021. This upgrade to the console will bring some serious performance upgrades which players might not have witnessed since 2017. The same report also mentions that the upgrade will feature more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics.

Another report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News revealed that the company is going to make the visuals better which will improve the gaming experience. The previous upgrades to Nintendo Switch back in 2019 were majorly focussed on battery performance basing it on the original hardware.

As per the reports, Nintendo Switch players can expect the upgraded model to release some solid lineup of games. However, as we all know, this holiday season is booked for PS5 and Xbox Series X launches and this is why there are no announcements from Nintendo. Nevertheless, this news currently fires up all the player belonging to the Nintendo gaming community. If you have been wondering which games might show in the Nintendo 2021 launch, you can count on the two upcoming Switch games such as Metroid Prime 4 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which were announced a few years ago.

Nintendo Switch has proven to be one of the major gaming consoles with an ever-increasing user base. The success in 2020 for the gaming console can be traced back to the breakthrough of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with millions of purchases. According to The Verge, Nintendo had sold more than 61 million Switch consoles as of the end of July.

Nintendo Switch price (currently)

USA - $299

UK - £279

India - ₹49,990

