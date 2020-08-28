Amazon Halo Vs Whoop Strap 3.0: Which Fitness Tracker Is Worth The Buy?

Amazon halo has been recently announced by the tech giant company who has been working to make versatile products for its worldwide buyers. Unlike many other fitness trackers in the marketplace, Amazon Halo does not have an active screen, and users will have to interact with the device via a smartphone or a tablet device to access their progress, status, etc. As the product is eerily similar to the niche Whoop Strap, which also comes with no display, it is only natural that users and fans will draw a comparison of the two, however, it is more than what just meets the eyes for these two devices. Read below to know the detailed specifications of Amazon Halo and Whoop Strap 3.0.

Amazon Halo Vs Whoop Strap

Image courtesy - Amazon news official Twitter

Halo's features to some extent raise privacy concerns. The company has introduced a 'Tone' feature which listens to people's voices to identify their emotional state. Besides this, the Halo comes with activity tracking, heart rate tracking, motion sensors, continuous sleep tracking, and body fat percentage tracking.

The 'Tone' feature, according to Amazon, uses advanced machine-learning-based speech processing which detects pitch, tempo, rhythm, and the intensity of the user's voice to detect their emotional well being. Amazon Halo comes at a price of $100 along with six months of free activity tracking. After six months, Halo's service will cost $4 a month for users. However, Amazon Prime members can get the Halo for $65. While the new Amazon strap is water-resistant at 50 metres, the company claims that it can last for two days while tracking a user's voice, and seven days without the feature.

Whoop Strap 3.0, on the other hand, provides a much-niche service to its limited userbase. The strap comes along with 24/7 heart rate tracking, measures HRV and ambient temperature, tracks sleep and broadcasts heart rate to even third-party apps. It has a total battery life of five days. The strap as of now is only available for users to buy through a subscription model where users have to get a $30 subscription with a six-month commitment. While Whoop cannot provide tonal tracking, it still packs a punch with its activity tracking.

