Samsung Galaxy M51 Teased By Amazon And It Looks Like One 'Mean Monster'

Samsung Galaxy M51 has just been teased as the "Meanest Monster Ever" by Amazon. Read to know the specifications, price, launch and more.

samsung

Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the prospect models for Samsung’s Mobile Line. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is bound to launch in India soon. Amazon has been teasing with snapshot of The Samsung Galaxy M51 with a punch-hole display and the tagline "Meanest Monster Ever".

Amazon's tease for Samsung Galaxy M51

The e-commerce behemoth created a microsite for the M51 to show everyone a few glances of the smartphone. The tease by Amazon shows more than just the punch-hole display. Renders of the phone show that the phone should be shipped with a quad-camera set up. Reports suggest the phone should have a massive 7000mAh battery that should last the person long enough for any tasks. Samsung Galaxy M51 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

Technicalities

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M51 should release with a 6.7 inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ display with the basic 60Hz refresh rate. The M51 should have a 64-megapixel rear camera set up and a 32-megapixel front camera according to rumours. The "Meanest Monster" is energised by the powerful 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset with a whopping 6GB of ram, which should be more than enough to perform all functions as smoothly as possible. The 7000mAh battery has 25W fast charger that goes with it too.

Samsung Galaxy M51, when can you get it and for how much

Rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India should be anywhere between INR 25,000 to INR 30,000. There's no official news on the M51 launch date but it's expected to show its face sometime in September as Samsung is running a contest in India asking the general public to guess the features the phone would be shipped with until August 31, 2020.

Speculated Specifications

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
RAM 6 GB RAM
Camera Rear 64-megapixel Quad-cam 
Camera Front 32-megapixel
Battery and Charger 7000mAh with 25W Fast Charger
Display 6.7 inch FHD+ sAMOLED+ 60Hz refresh rate
Price INR 25,000 - INR 30,000
Release Date September second week

