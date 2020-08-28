Amazon Unveils New Fitness Tracker With Alexa Built-in, Can Tell If Users Sound Happy

E-commerce giant Amazon is set to venture into the fitness-tracking business. As per reports, the Seattle based company started selling its fitness wrist band Amazon Halo on Thursday, August 27 that can track workouts, sleep, and body fat.

In addition to noting physiological data, the band can also listen to people's voices and can tell if they sounded happy or sad. Jon Reily, global chief strategy officer at Dentsu Commerce and a former Amazon executive, is reported to have said that the microphones fixed in the tracker could help it listen to how people talk.

READ: Tata Gears Up To Take On Amazon, Reliance, Flipkart In E-commerce Space Via All-in-one App

READ: Samsung Galaxy M51 Teased By Amazon And It Looks Like One 'Mean Monster'

About Amazon Halo

As per reports, the fitness tracker can detect moods and provide better responses. Amazon is asking its customers to scan their bodies with their smartphone cameras while wearing boxers to measure body fat. Amazon claims the health data is encrypted so others can't see, and users can turn off the microphone if they wish.

Amazon Halo costs around $100 and has no screen. A monthly $4 will be charged to access all its features but people who do not want to pay can still track steps, sleep times, and heart rates. Amazon with its fitness tracker is set to compete with FitBit and Apple Watch in the market. The company started selling wireless earbuds, finger rings, and prescription eyeglasses with Alexa built-in last year; however, none of them grew into popular products.

(With AP Inputs/Image)

READ: Amazon Pay For LPG Quiz Answers August 27, 2020: Win Rs 1,000 By Answering 5 Questions

READ: Brazil Deforestation Fires Affect Millions In Amazon