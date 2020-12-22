Apple Electric Car: Is Apple Planning To Produce Its Own Self-driving Cars By 2024?

Technology giant Apple could be focussing its attention on a new ambitious project where it may potentially launch its own self-driving vehicles for the consumers. It has been working to redefine the auto industry since 2014, and it has since worked with some of the top engineers and talents from within the automotive sector, however, the project did not have much success.

Is Apple eyeing electric vehicle production by 2024?

It now appears that the Cupertino-based company is determined to materialise its Apple car concept and enter the production phase for electric vehicles starting in 2024, according to an unnamed source from Reuters. The source also suggests that the company could be working on a game-changing battery technology that will potentially bring down the cost of batteries while increasing the range of the vehicle. It is said to use a monocell battery design to power up the self-driving vehicle. The unique design will bulk up individual battery cells which will make space inside the battery pack and do away with the modules and pouches.

The technology company is expected to use a contract manufacturer to develop the Apple iCar, similar to its reliance on Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group for building most of its electronic products.

Apple is targetting production for 2024, however, it has been already been rumoured to be in discussions with Magna, which can lend its EV platform to develop Apple electric car. Magna is a renowned Canada-based auto component major which supplies its EV platform to build cars for various companies. However, it should be noted that there aren't any details if there is any progress in their discussions or if the two companies are still involved in any talks, at all.

However, the source also claimed that the company could still alter its plans and reduce the scope of efforts to an autonomous driving system. It also added that the production of the vehicle could be pushed by one year due to any delays related to the pandemic. It is also worth noting that the technology company is yet to open up or discuss its future plans for the new venture.

Image credits: Unsplash | bormot