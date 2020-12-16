Apple Watch Update Stuck On Verifying: Why Are You Having Issues Installing WatchOS 7.2?

Apple has recently released the much-awaited watchOS 7.2 update for eligible users. The new software update comes with Fitness Plus integration, which offers a range of studio-style workouts on iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ devices. It also brings a number of other useful features and improvements to Apple Watches. The watchOS 7.2 update is available for download, however, several users have complained that they are having trouble completing the installation process.

Apple Watch update stuck on verifying

Apple Watch users have been taking to social media platforms to complain that they are facing issues while trying to update their devices to the latest watchOS version 7.2. According to user reports, the update gets stuck at the verifying stage. However, this is a common issue with OS updates and it isn't specific to watchOS 7.2.

It is worth noting that Apple has just rolled out the latest iteration of watchOS, which means that millions of users from around the world are trying to install the new version. This ultimately leads to server-related issues.

How to update Apple Watch?

You can download and install the new watchOS 7.2 update‌‌ using the Apple Watch app on your device. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on ‘General’, and select ‘Software Update’

Step 3: The new Apple Watch update watchOS 7.2 should pop up on the screen.

Step 4: Install the update on your device. That’s it.

Before you start updating the software, make sure that your device is already updated to the latest iOS version. You also need to make sure that your Apple Watch has around 50 percent battery left. Apple suggests users connecting your device to Wi-Fi and keeping it close to the Watch. The company also states that the update may take from several minutes to about an hour to complete. Users can also leave the device to update overnight. If you decide to do so, you also need to make sure that you leave both the iPhone and Apple Watch charging overnight.

Image credits: Apple