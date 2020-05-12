Apple HomePod Available For Sale In India: Price, Review, And Specs

Apple has announced that the HomePod smart speaker is finally available for purchase in the Indian market. The Siri-powered smart speaker was introduced almost three years ago to take on the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo.

Apple's official HomePod page in India now lists the smart speaker with a Buy option. It should be noted that Apple is currently not operating its own online storefront in India as it redirects users to a search tool which takes them to online and local resellers in the country. However, the ‌HomePod‌ stocks are not available at some of the popular retail partners such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm, although one it is likely that the listings may soon pop up.

Also Read | Apple Introduces 13-inch Macbook Pro With A Magic Keyboard And More Storage

Apple HomePod price in India

‌Apple HomePod‌ is available at ₹19,900 in India, which comes at approximately $263 in the United States. In its home country, the product has been priced at $299 which makes it roughly 10 per cent higher than in India. However, a number of dealers in the US are selling the product for as low as $199 on special deals and offers.

Also Read | Apple Announces New 13″ MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard; More Info At B&H

Apple HomePod specs

The Apple HomePod comes in Space Grey and White colour variants. It has been designed to work only within the Apple ecosystem and supports services like iTunes, and Apple Music. The HomePod also supports Siri for voice interaction and features a 272x340 display with touch-sensitive controls for volume, Siri activation and track control.

It weighs 2.5 kg and has been powered by a 1.4 GHz Apple A8 processor, has 16 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac (MIMO).

Also Read | Apple, Google Look To Uphold Privacy In View Of Contact Tracing Apps Amid COVID Outbreak

Apple HomePod review

Build

The Apple HomePod has a decent build quality and looks classy. It is covered entirely in plush fabric that effortlessly manages to hide most of the plastic that has been used to make the device.

Instant setup

Setting up the Apple HomePod is quite effortless and can be done in an instant. Users can plug the device in any of the iOS or iPadOS device and it quickly detects it.

Sound quality

The audio quality of Apple HomePod speakers is one of its most vaunted features. To make things more exciting, the company has also added a range of sophisticated audio components such as a high-excursion subwoofer, seven tweeters, and six microphones.

Also Read | Instagram Not Showing All Posts: Why Is Instagram Showing Only 18 Posts? Here's The Answer

Image credits: Mark Tegethoff | Unsplash