Apple Introduces 13-inch Macbook Pro With A Magic Keyboard And More Storage

Apple has finally updated its 13-inch MacBook Pro that now features a new Magic Keyboard to provide the best typing experience to its users. The company has also added more storage, across all standard configurations, along with 10th generation Intel processor for faster graphics performance.

Also Read | WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users

Macbook Pro Magic keyboard

The Magic Keyboard is one of the highlights of the new MacBook Pro. The major benefit of using a butterfly keyboard was the fact that it's quite thinner. This actually allowed Apple more flexibility to use the additional space to incorporate more components or to make the entire MacBook thinner.

The new keyboard makes use of the scissor-mechanism for more comfortable use and stable key feel apart from easy maintenance. It comes with a new inverted “T” arrangement, making it easier for a user to locate the arrow keys while playing games or working on spreadsheets. It also has a physical Escape button, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID that help deliver the best typing experience on a Mac notebook. The design was first seen on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and was also added to MacBook Air earlier this year.

Also Read | How To Get Care Emoji On Facebook? All About New Hug Reaction On Facebook

MacBook Pro – Other features

Apart from an all-new Magic Keyboard, Apple’s latest 13-inch laptop also offers double the storage that comes with sequential read speeds going up to 3.0GB/s. There will be a 16GB of faster 3733MHz RAM memory available as standard configuration for select models. Moreover, Apple will also offer a 32GB variant.

The 32GB memory will enable better performance when working with gigapixel images in tools like Adobe Photoshop. As for the laptop’s display, the brilliant 13-inch Retina display can produce up to 500 nits of brightness with support for the P3 wide colour gamut. The device also offers a Force Touch feature and T2 security chip.

MacBook Pro price

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is a follow-up to last year’s laptop from Apple and is already available for pre-orders in the United States. It comes at a starting price of $1299, which is approximately ₹98,440. It is available on Apple’s official website and the Apple Store app.

Also Read | How To Change Cameo Face In Snapchat For As Many Times As You Want?

Also Read | Apple, Google Look To Uphold Privacy In View Of Contact Tracing Apps Amid COVID Outbreak

Image credits: Apple