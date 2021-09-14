Last Updated:

Apple Launches New IPad & IPad Mini With 'Centre Stage' & A13 Bionic Chip

Apple launched its first 2 products from its September 14 lineup - the iPad and iPad mini. The new iPads come with key upgrades and features. Read more to know

Apple Event

Tech giant Apple's September launch event was held on Tuesday and the first product that was launched was the new Apple iPad, with a large number of upgrades from its predecessors. Various features like Centre Stage, an A13 bionic chip that has a 20% faster CPU, GPU, and more are now part of the package. The second product that was launched was the iPad Mini with added features like 5G and a USB Type-C port just like the iPad Air, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera also sporting Centre Stage, a new speaker system and much more.

New Apple iPad and iPad mini specifications & price

The new Apple iPad runs the latest A13 Bionic chipset with a 20% faster CPU, GPU, and neural engine. The new iPad has added features like a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree point of view. The front camera is the focus with a new key feature called Centre Stage added that will make calls more natural and automatically detects other users. The new iPad will ship with iPadOS 15 and is priced starting at $329.

Apple also launched the iPad mini in four new colours and finishes. The iPad Mini boasts an 8.3-inch screen with Touch ID as part of the top button. Apple is promising a 40% jump in CPU performance compared to the previous generation iPad mini and a massive jump in GPU performance as well. It runs the A13 Bionic chipset like the new Apple iPad and also has a USB-C port to connect it to your camera, laptop, any other device. It also supports 5G. iPad mini's rear camera will now boast of 12MPs with the ability to record in 4K. On the front, it has the same 12MP ultra-wide camera as seen on the new iPad and also features a new speaker system with stereo. iPad mini is priced starting from $499.

