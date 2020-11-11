Apple M1 Chip Specs, Features & More - "The 1st System On A Chip"

Apple M1 chip is one of the most innovative tech products launched this year. With the M1 chip, the use of multiple chips for the CPU, I/O, security, and more are now combined into a single SoC. Meaning, this newly launched chip can deliver a whole new level of integration for greater performance and power efficiency. The American organisation says that the Apple M1 chip also features a unified memory architecture that brings together high-bandwidth, low-latency memory for the users' better experience. So, here are complete details about the newly launched Apple M1 chip specs, released date and more, have a look.

Apple M1 chip release date

The Apple M1 chip was unveiled yesterday that is November 10 in the Apple One More Thing event. This new chip will be available to use for all the users who are going to buy the newly launched Mabooks such as MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini. The M1 chip is an entire system inside a chip and it not only sets forward new possibilities in future innovations but it also brings a new interface for all the users to enjoy the swift performance.

Apple M1 chip specs and features

First system on a chip

CPU - 2x faster CPU performance Matches peal performance using only 25% of the power 8-core CPU

- GPU - Fastest Integrated Graphics - 4K video streaming GPU

- Fastest Integrated Graphics - 4K video streaming GPU Machine learning performance - M1 chip brings the Apple Neural Engine with up to 15x faster machine learning performance.

- Others - Apple’s latest image signal processor (ISP) for higher quality video with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range, and improved auto white balance. The latest Secure Enclave for best-in-class security. A high-performance storage controller with AES encryption hardware for faster and more secure SSD performance. Low-power, highly efficient media encode and decode engines for great performance and extended battery life. An Apple-designed Thunderbolt controller with support for USB 4, transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and compatibility with more peripherals than ever. FaceTime, enhanced by M1. Apple TV, enhanced by M1. Thunderbolt compatibility, enhanced by M1.

