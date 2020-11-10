Apple Event November 10, 'One More Thing': Here's What To Expect From The Event

Apple has had a year full of virtual events. Their first event was in June, the WWDC conference. The second event was in September where the new iPads, Apple Watches, and OS' were released, called 'Time Flies'. Apple then had a separate event for the release of their iPhone 12 lineup called 'Hi, Speed'. Now Apple has one last event coming up and has been accurately named ‘One more thing’. People are wondering what is left to be announced for this Apple Event.

Apple Event November 10, 2020

Apple Event, ‘One more thing’ has been scheduled for November 10, 2020. People have been speculating what is going to be announced during this Apple event, which product is still left to be announced for them. Apple event will most likely feature the new Macbooks. The new Macbooks are arriving with Apple’s custom Arm-based silicon chips.

These silicon chips will help boost the performance of the new Macbooks and significantly decrease the amount of power consumption that takes place. This is a milestone for the company and people are anticipating the release of the new Macbooks. This Apple event might see a presentation for a different product line too, but nothing has been announced and the people will just have to wait and see what Apple has in store for them.

Apple Event time, live stream, and how to watch?

Apple event time has been set for 10 A.M. P.S.T. or 1 P.M. E.S.T. for Tuesday, November 10, 2020. People who are wondering how to watch Apple event don’t need to worry as Apple has got them covered. There are several ways to watch the Apple Event Live Stream, check them out below:

Apple Website: All of Apple’s events are live-streamed on their website, this website can be accessed through any browser. The people just need to head over to apple.com and they’ll find the live stream on the home page itself.

Apple Youtube: Apple has an official youtube channel. People can head over to this youtube channel to watch the Apple event live stream as all events are live-streamed on their youtube channel. Users can use any device that supports youtube to view the Apple event Live Stream

Apple TV: On the day of the event, Apple TV will feature the event on their main page for users to see the Apple event Live stream. Users can use any Apple device to access Apple TV and watch the Apple event live.

