Apple Releases Step-by-step Guide To Help You Make Face Shields

Apple has released the second full support document on how the companies and people can design the face shields for medical workers on its website after it delivered over 160,000 face shields to the facilities across Los Angeles. The company, however, warns that the instructions are limited to the "professional-level expertise in manufacturing and design" individuals should have a factory environment for building the shields.

Giving step-by-step procedures, it writes on the website, "These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional-level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment." It also expounds on some alternatives in case those interested to make contributions towards the healthcare do not possess the required materials and details out the fabrication process for easy replication of the product.

The shields are used by the medics and first responders to keep themselves safe from aerosol transmission of the coronavirus that causes the deadly COVID-19 disease. The instructions comprise 2D cut files as well as the manufacturing drawings to make it simpler for the businesses to adhere to the procedure.

Step-by-step instructions

“Laser cutting, die-cutting, water jetting, and drag knife are all potential methods for manufacturing the face shields, forehead bands, and silicone straps. Other 2D cutting methods may be suitable as well,” explained Apple on its official website. “Each manufacturing method poses unique safety risks to machine operators. It is recommended only trained manufacturing professionals operate equipment with proper safety measures in place,” it further elaborates. It also recommends that the face shields must be run through a test trial for discomfort or fitness glitch and must be enhanced in case there are loopholes.

There has been an acute dearth of the personal protective equipment endangering health workers worldwide, as over 2,406,905 people infected from the novel coronavirus are in need of medical supervision. Healthcare workers rely on shields to protect themselves and the patients from being infected and infecting others, according to WHO.

