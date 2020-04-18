Google Thanks All 'coronavirus Helpers' With Its Final Doodle Of The Series

Google, on April 18, displayed the final doodle from its series aimed at thanking frontline workers amid COVID-19 pandemic. The doodle series which started on April 6 recognized and honoured all those battling the deadly coronavirus on the frontline. The latest doodle is a compilation of all previous doodles which presented gratitude to health and fire service workers, teachers, researchers and scientists, food services and delivery staff, emergency and public service workers and grocery store workers amongst others.

'To all coronavirus helpers, thank you'

Elaborating further on the doodle series, Google on its website wrote that essential workers are keeping the world safe and running during the global pandemic and it deserved a standing ovation. Therefore to show their appreciation, they created a two week Google Doodle series to honour and recognize everyone who has stepped up in unprecedented ways— including putting their own lives at risk—to provide services that keep the society moving forward.

"In this series of animated GIF Doodles, the big "G" represents communities around the world sending our love to the other letters, which represent the essential workers. Fun fact: we purposely used the first and last letters of our logo to ensure characters in every Doodle were practicing social distancing", Google wrote i its blog.

Last week, Google shared the recent precautionary doodle with users worldwide, showcasing the activities people can do at their homes, while in isolation. Every alphabet in "Google" featured an activity that one could enjoy while during home quarantine, like reading, playing musical instruments, working out and even engaging in a phone call with friends and family. The doodle gave out a message asking people to stay at home and save their lives. The doodle further redirects to another page on Google, wherein basic precautionary steps have been mentioned as COVID-19 continues to have a grave effect on people around the globe.

