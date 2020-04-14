Apple, Google Defend New COVID-19 Contact Tracing Project After Cyber Security Concerns

Silicon Valley tech giants Apple and Google addressed questions about their upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing smartphone solution on Monday, April 13. In the public address, they provided details about their partnership that has already raised concerns among some cybersecurity experts. Defending their partnered project, both the tech companies said that the new tool would require all users to verify that they have been tested positive before putting that information on the system.

As per reports, Apple and Google in the joint address said that test results will be checked by public health agencies that are building mobile apps with the contact-tracing technology. They also defended the privacy of the system, reiterating that users' names and locations would not be shared or stored.

The new technology, which was announced on April 10 is designed to stem the further spread of COVID-19 infection by making users aware that they have contacted a COVID-19 positive individual and thereby asking them to quarantine or self-isolate. Since then, some experts have said the system may be vulnerable to spoofing, with people entering false test results.

Would Sense Physical Proximity

On April 13, both the companies announced that the system could record contact between people every time they are within a few metres for 10 minutes The companies noted that Bluetooth wireless technology can sense devices from up to 15 feet away. This comes as the deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected over 1,955,778 people worldwide. Nearly 3,832 new deaths were reported on April 14 taking the total toll to 123,450. Meanwhile, about 462,938 people are said to have recovered.

In another news, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that in their bid to contribute in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis, Apple had ventured into designing face shields for healthcare workers across the US. Taking to Twitter, Cook revealed that through their supply chain they have been able to raise over 20 million face masks around the world. He added that a company-wide effort had been launched, bringing together engineers, product designers, and supply chains to design face shields for healthcare professionals.

