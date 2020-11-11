Apple's M1 Chip Vs Intel's I7 Chip: Which One Is Better In Power?

Apple held its last virtual event for the year recently and unveiled their latest MI Chip. The company has claimed that its new chips are faster than the Intel Core i7 processors which were used in the previous generations of MacBook Pro. It is interesting that at times where Intel itself has evolved to make i9 its best processor chip, Apple is still comparing their new chip with now-lower grade i7 processor. However, a truthful comparison by trillion-dollar tech company is always a welcoming change. Read below to check out Apple's M1 Chip Vs Intel i7 -

Also read: Apple's Siri tells age of Kamala Harris when asked about US President, glitch rectified

Apple's M1 Chip Vs Intel i7

From the get-go of the comparison, Apple's M1 chip does not start off to be the shining armour it is being touted as but later finds to hold its ground. The M1 chip, in this comparison, is being compared to the Intel Core i7-10875H. Talking about Frequency, single Turbo core, and all the Turbo cores, the intel i7 makes a clear winner.

While the Apple M1 comes with a frequency of 1.80 GHz, the i7 tops at 2.30 GHz. The single-core Turbo power which plays a big part in the chip's and the performance of the entire device is lacking in M1 too, clocking in at just 3.10 GHz, as compared to the monstrous 5.1 GHz of i7. Besides this, the All Cores Turbo power of M1 comes a little close to i7's 3.21 GHz with 3.10 GHz.

Also read: Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

In the GPU frequency and performance is where the M1 chip shines, prompting that it is not just a well-packaged power housing chip, but also an efficient one at the same time. The GPU frequency of Intel i7 looks inferior to M1's 1.80 GHz with its 0.35 GHz power. The Turbo power of the GPU in i7 also falls short with only 1.20 GHz as compared to Apple M1's 3.10 GHz. The technology used to develop the chip is also drastically different.

The M1 chip is based on the 5NM technology used even in Apple's latest iPhones. On the other hand, the i7 is based upon 14NM technology. However, it is too early to judge the real-time performance of a chip based upon on-paper specifications. it will be a few months before a concrete comparison of the two chips makes its way to the internet.

Also read: Apple unveils Macs with Apple-powered processors

Image courtesy - Apple official website

Also read: iPhone 12 studio; Apple releases a virtual changing room for the new iPhones