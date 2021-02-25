Can You Install Apple CarPlay In Any Car? How To Install Apple CarPlay?

Apple CarPlay is a smart solution to use various features of iPhone while driving through Apple CarPlay stereo and dual electronics. The CarPlay enables the user to get directions, make calls, tune into podcasts and several other things that they can do on their phone. While CarPlay allows the driver to safely use apps as they drive, can it be installed in just any car?

Can you install apple CarPlay in any car?

Whether Apple CarPlay is compatible in a car, it depends on the region or country and if it supports Apple CarPlay in that region. The official support page of apple states that more than 600 models of automobiles support CarPlay. The list of the automobile brands includes Tata, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, Suzuki, Skoda, Renault, Nissan, Jeep, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Ford, Fiat, Datsun, Chevrolet, BMW and Audi among other brands. You can check out the list of models that support CarPlay by clicking here or contact your vehicle manufacturer.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

How to isntall Apple CarPlay in your car?

In order to install CarPlay in your car, you first need to start your car. Then make sure that Siri is on. Then, connect your iPhone to your car:

If your car supports CarPlay with a USB cable, plug your iPhone into the USB port in your car. The USB port might be labeled with a CarPlay icon or a smartphone icon.

If your car supports wireless CarPlay, press and hold the voice-command button on your steering wheel. Make sure that your stereo is in wireless or Bluetooth mode. Then on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > CarPlay, tap Available cars, and select your car. Check your car manual for more information.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Use Siri to control CarPlay

Depending on your car, there are two ways you can use Siri to control CarPlay:

Press and hold the voice-command button on your steering wheel. Then ask Siri a question or to do something. Touch and hold the CarPlay Dashboard or CarPlay home button on your touchscreen. Then ask Siri a question or to do something.

Arrange your Carplay Apps

Go to Settings and then click on the icon "General", then tap CarPlay. Select your car from the options and then tap Customize. Use the add or delete buttons to add or remove apps. Tap and drag an app to change the order the apps that appear.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study