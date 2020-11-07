Difference Between AMD And Intel: Which Processor Should You Buy?

Intel and AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) are two of the most recognized CPU manufacturers in the world. Both companies have been dominating the markets with their wide range of product offerings and technology advancements. However, there have been numerous debates over the years around AMD vs Intel and which brand has an edge over the other in terms of their speed and power. So, let us give you a quick breakdown of the key difference between AMD and Intel.

Which is better AMD or Intel?

Intel processors have been dominating the CPU ecosystem for many years now; however, the AMD Ryzen lineup of CPUs was clearly a game-changer for the manufacturer. And while the AMD Ryzen and the Intel Core i-series processors are known to offer a similar experience in terms of their overall performance, AMDs ace in multi-tasking whereas Intel processors excel at single-core tasks. However, both the processors run the same instruction set, and also have a similar working principle.

When you look to draw a comparison between the two major CPU manufacturers, you need to understand that it all comes down to usage. The CPU models also play a crucial role in determining the various variables involved which include the speed, performance, affordability and other factors.

It is also worth pointing out that a wide range of AMD processors come with an ability that allows users to overclock the processor as opposed to most of the Intel CPUs that come with a fixed clocking speed. This essentially allows them to operate at faster speeds.

You should also note that Intel processors come at a higher price tag as compared to the AMD processors. So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly or a cost-effective option, your best bet would be to go for an AMD processor. However, if you are considering buying the best-performing CPUs on the market, you may want to check the top-of-the-line Intel CPUs which can still outperform their AMD counterparts.

There are numerous difference between AMD and Intel when it comes to the different models; however, if you factor in the various variables involved with each model, it would be fair to say that there is no particular best. Nonetheless, it is always possible to find a better option that best suits your requirements.

Image credits: Unsplash | christianw