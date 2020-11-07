WhatsApp Payment Option Not Showing: How To Get The WhatsApp Pay Feature On Your Phone

WhatsApp is one of the most successful instant messaging apps that has a massive user base around the world. The Facebook-owned company offers plenty of unique features such as voice chats, voice/video calls, and many others along with the standard messaging service. WhatsApp has now rolled out its WhatsApp Pay service in India after getting the approval from the NPCI. The service is now live; however, a number of users have been reporting that they aren't able to find the 'Payments' feature on their app.

Also Read | WhatsApp Pay Guide: Are WhatsApp And WhatsApp Pay Two Different Apps?

WhatsApp Payment option not showing

WhatsApp has more than 400 million users in the country; however, it will be rolling out the new feature in a graded manner, as mandated by the National Payments Corporation of India. This means that not every user will have access to the new WhatsApp Payments India service right away. The company is only rolling out the WhatsApp to 20 million users at the time.

However, the social media giant has also confirmed that they will continue to work with the NPCI to make the service available to all users in India over time.

Also Read | WhatsApp Pay Guide: When Will WhatsApp Pay Be Available For All Users?

How to get Payment option in WhatsApp?

To get the new WhatsApp Pay feature, all you need to do is update the app to the latest version. The feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms. You simply need to follow these steps after updating the app.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the three-dotted options icon and tap 'Payments'.

Step 3: Select 'Add payment method'.

Step 4: Select your bank.

Step 5: Click on 'Verify via SMS'.

The app will run a mobile number verification. You need to make sure that you are using the same mobile number on WhatsApp that is associated with your bank.

Step 6: After the verification process, you will be asked to select your bank account. Select your bank account and click on 'Done'.

Step 7: Now, you can initiate a payment by selecting a chat and choosing 'Payments' from attachments.

Also Read | WhatsApp's New Pay Feature Triggers Hilarious Memes

However, if you aren't able to find the feature post-update, your only choice is to wait until the service is finally available on your account with a future update.

One of the suggested ways to get the feature show up on your account is to get someone who already has the feature enabled on their device and have them make a quick transfer to your account. If you have the app updated to the latest version, you should be able to find the 'Payments' option under WhatsApp settings. However, it isn't clear if this will actually work for all users.

Also Read | WhatsApp Pay: How To Set Up WhatsApp Pay Service On Your Smartphone?

Image credits: WhatsApp