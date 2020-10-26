Samsung Galaxy S21 And Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked; Get Release Date And More Details

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is to be the next major release from Samsung. The upcoming smartphone has been in the news for quite some time now, and there has been much speculation around its design. Recently, a new S21 leak emerged online that offered a render of the highly anticipated model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks

Here is a render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 that gives us a look at the phone's front and back design. The Galaxy S21 looks quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20. Here's a look at the leak that was shared by Steve H.McFly of OnLeaks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaks

Interestingly, there is another leak from OnLeaks that shows a render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It also gives us a look at the phone's front and back design.

Both leaks give us a look at the phone's rear camera setup and also indicate that there will be a punch hole selfie camera on the two models. However, neither upcoming models in the series have an official name just yet. This means that the phone could also be called the Samsung Galaxy S30.

As per the leaks, the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a 6.2-inch flat display, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a display size anywhere between 6.7 to 6.9-inches. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be a more advanced version in the S21 series and carry a heftier price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date

According to OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be released in January 2021. However, it is not clear if the phones will actually start shipping the same month if the information is correct. Generally, Samsung releases its flagship models at the February event, which means that the Samsung Galaxy S21 might come out a month early this time around. The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup of smartphones was launched at the Samsung Unpacked in February this year, and the devices went on sale the following month. Currently, there aren't any details surrounding the pricing of the two devices.

Image credits: OnLeaks