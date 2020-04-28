Does Mi Band 4 Have NFC Support? Learn The Difference Between Mi Band 4 NFC And Non-NFC?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 released in June 2019 and quickly became one of the most love fitness tracker bands amongst fitness enthusiasts. The smart band comes in three variants: the Mi Band 4 (Global variant), the Mi Band 4 Chinese variant (NFC) and Avengers Mi Band 4. All three variants have similar features like full-colour display, revamped user interface, activity modules and a lot more which comes with a battery-life of 135mAh. However, if you are wondering what is the difference between Mi Band NFC and non-NFC, here is everything about it.

Does Mi Band 4 have NFC support?

The Mi Band 4 comes in three variants such as Mi Band 4 (Global variant), the Mi Band 4 Chinese variant and Avengers Mi Band 4. This Mi smart band Chinese variant brings forth the NFC support with the new payments feature for the first time in the Mi Band list which no other variant has. The NFC stands for Near Field Communication which allows devices to exchange data. However, in this process, there are no wires attached but the devices need to be equipped with an NFC chip. For this process to take place, the devices need to be in a distance of few centimetres.

In the Mi Band 4 NFC version, Xiao AI is a Chinese voice assistant and can control several other features like setting a schedule, setting an alarm and playing music. Apart from this, the Mi Band 4 NFC Chinese version also has payments feature. This innovation by Xiaomi has enabled a user to pay for tickets, grocery and more using AliPay and WeChat Pay.

What is the difference between Mi Band 4 NFC and Non-NFC?

All three variants under Mi Band 4 have similar features. However, the Mi Band 4 Global variant or the Avengers Mi Band 4 does not support the NFC features. The NFC feature is only supported in the Mi Band 4 Chinese Variant as it can support Chinese apps like AliPay and WeChat Pay. The Mi Band 4 NFC support smart bands also have Xiao AI which is a Chinese voice assistant and so other Non-NFC variants do not have the voice assistant feature as well.

Does Mi Band 4 have NFC in India?

The NFC support is only available in the Mi Band 4 Chinese version. The Mi Band 4 NFC support smart bands are of no use because the Alipay contactless payment and access control are not possible outside of China and it does not support the GooglePay features. So, the Mi Band 4 NFC Support variant does not function in any other country outside of China such as India, United States, United Kingdom, etc.

