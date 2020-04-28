How To Set Time In Mi Band 4? Learn How To Change Time In Any Mi Band In Easy Steps

Quick links:
The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a 135mAh battery that works efficiently. The fitness tracker has many alluring features such as full-colour display, revamped user interface, activity modules and a lot more. It was introduced in June 2019 and became one of the most popular smart bands amongst fitness lovers.
The most loved feature of the Mi Band 4 is that one can also set the auto screen wake up, night mode, Do Not Disturb, and more as per their conveniences. If you are wondering how to set time in Mi Band 4, here is everything you need to know:
The simplest way to change the time on your Mi Band 4 is by syncing it with a smartphone device by downloading the MiFit App. The smartphone device will automatically reset time according to the time zone because the tracker transfers information so that the user can access it inside the mobile app. Once the fitness tracker is synced with your phone, the time will be updated effectively.
Also Read | How to set alarm on Mi Band 4 & configure the snooze mode?
It is recommended to keep the all-day sync on in the options for your Mi Band 4, which will enable the fitness tracker to keep you on the correct time zone and share information easily. To manually sync the tracker, use the method below
Also Read | How To Increase Brightness In Mi Band 4? Learn How To Adjust Brightness In Mi Band 4
If you are wondering how to change time in Mi Band 4 manually, all you need to do is change the time in your smartphone. To change time, do not un-sync your Mi Band 4 with the smartphone and follow the steps below-
Also Read | What is NFC in Mi Band 4? How to use the NFC feature? Learn here
If you don’t want to keep the changed time on your smartphone device but want to keep the changed time on your Mi Band 4, follow the steps given below after changing the time using the above-given method.
Also Read | How to set DND in Mi Band 4? Learn to activate DND in six easy steps here