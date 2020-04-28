How To Set Time In Mi Band 4? Learn How To Change Time In Any Mi Band In Easy Steps

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a 135mAh battery that works efficiently. The fitness tracker has many alluring features such as full-colour display, revamped user interface, activity modules and a lot more. It was introduced in June 2019 and became one of the most popular smart bands amongst fitness lovers.

The most loved feature of the Mi Band 4 is that one can also set the auto screen wake up, night mode, Do Not Disturb, and more as per their conveniences. If you are wondering how to set time in Mi Band 4, here is everything you need to know:

How to set time in Mi Band 4 through the mobile app?

The simplest way to change the time on your Mi Band 4 is by syncing it with a smartphone device by downloading the MiFit App. The smartphone device will automatically reset time according to the time zone because the tracker transfers information so that the user can access it inside the mobile app. Once the fitness tracker is synced with your phone, the time will be updated effectively.

It is recommended to keep the all-day sync on in the options for your Mi Band 4, which will enable the fitness tracker to keep you on the correct time zone and share information easily. To manually sync the tracker, use the method below

Open up the Mi Fit app.

Sync Mi Band 4 with your smartphone device. The device will sync to your tracker and then, it will update the time automatically as per the location and the accurate time zone.

If you are wondering how to change time in Mi Band 4 manually, all you need to do is change the time in your smartphone. To change time, do not un-sync your Mi Band 4 with the smartphone and follow the steps below-

Go to the 'Settings' app on your smartphone

Open System and tap on Date & Time

Turn Off the "Use Network Provided Time Zone" to manually set the Date & Time

Change Date & Time accordingly and open the Mi Fit app to sync with the band

If you don’t want to keep the changed time on your smartphone device but want to keep the changed time on your Mi Band 4, follow the steps given below after changing the time using the above-given method.

Go to the Mi Fit App and Unpair Mi Band 4. Any data that is already synced from Mi Band 4 to the smartphone will be saved in your phone. However, now your band is disconnected from your smartphone so any activities you do will not be synced or saved to your phone until synced again.

Turn On the "Use Network Provided Time Zone" on your smartphone to go back to the original time zone. Now your band will have the desired time and your phone will follow the original time.

