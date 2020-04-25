How To Set DND In Mi Band 4? Learn To Activate DND In Six Easy Steps Here

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with many alluring features which not only allow users to check their fitness but do more than that. One can set the auto screen wake up, night mode, Do Not Disturb feature, and more. With a 135mAh, the Xiaomi band works efficiently. If you are wondering how to set DND in Mi Band 4, here is everything you need.

How to set DND in Mi Band 4?

Many fitness trackers have built-in DND modes, but the Mi Band 4 DND feature can be turned on even without a smartphone. If a user is getting bombarded with notifications and needs them to stop, switching to DND mode can be done in only these six steps given below.

Step 1: To activate Do Not Disturb Mode on the Mi Smart Band 4, the first thing we are going to have to do is to touch the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Swipe up to scroll through the menu options of the My Smart Band 4.

Step 3: When you reach the 'More' option, press on the screen to access the options it contains.

Step 4: Here you will find the Mi Band 4 DND mode. Click on the option to access.

Step 5: Click on the arrow icon to continue.

Step 6: Here 3 options will appear: Activate, Automatic activation and disabled. Once you click on 'Do not disturb,' the Mi Band 4 DND will be activated by default. With this option, the Do not disturb mode will be activated automatically when we are sleeping.

Note: It will be necessary for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 to have the option of measuring sleep active so that the Mi Band 4 Do Not Disturb function is activated while you are sleeping. In this way, you will activate the Mi Band 4 DND mode to stop receiving notifications when it is not required.

