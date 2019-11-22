Elon Musk's Cybertruck Now A Social Media Trend, Netizens React Hilariously

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck that is priced at a whopping $39900 (Rs 2 crores approximately) is now a social media trend. This vehicle is an electric pickup truck that is led by Musk. The Cybertruck had earlier become a point of curiosity with people wanting to know if the vehicle could even take humans to space. Again, netizens (Twitterati) seem to be all fired-up for the Cybertruck post-launch. Name of the vehicle is sure weird.

Also Read: Cybertruck's 'unbreakable Glass Window' Cracked During Live Demo And That Was Awkward

Reactions to Cybertruck

Now, check out below multiple Twitterati reactions fro the Cybertruck. Netizens have been comparing the vehicle to weird things that also include a vehicle out of Blade Runner. Check out these hilarious reactions below.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

"Cybertruck is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile and capable, with an exceptional performance both on-road and off-road," stated Tesla during the launch of the Cybertruck. In related news, Elon Musk also recently stated that he would take a break from social media for a while. However, he posted a tweet using the link from Starlink. Starlink is being developed by Musk’s SpaceX to create next-gen space-based modules/systems for communication. Musk's tweets potentially indicate that a system could exist wherein space-based communications would also potentially be the order of the day. Hence, the whole Cybertruck also becomes eye-catching for now.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain​​​​​​​