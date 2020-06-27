FireStick Not Working: Possible Issues And How To Troubleshoot Them

The Amazon FireStick is a new streaming device that allows you to watch all of your favourite TV series, movies, view pictures and much more. One can use this device to store all of their favourite content and take them wherever they go. And while the device can be quite useful, there are often times when it stops working, all of a sudden.

Some of the most common issues that people run into with their device involve Firestick freezing, app related errors, crashes, problems with audio or visuals, blank screen and so on. Most of these problems can be fixed by simply restarting the Amazon Firestick device. It is often a cure to most of the common issues, and requires you to pull off a power cord and plug it back in to have it operational again.

FireStick not working - Possible fixes

There are times when a simple reset doesn’t resolve the issue and you may have to look for alternative solutions. So, let us outline some other causes and how to fix them.

Issues with Wi-Fi Connection

If your Firestick device constantly goes offline and just won’t stay connected, it could be an issue of bad internet connection, power outage, and password error, among others. If you feel that this could be a password issue, you need to make sure that your Wi-Fi password and Amazon prime account password are different. If that’s not the issue, you need to check if there is any interference between the Wi-Fi signal and the Amazon Firestick device, which may also involve some physical obstacle.

FireStick Buttons not working

The FireStick buttons do not tend to respond if the remote hasn’t properly paired with the device. All you need to do is press down the Home key on your remote for about 8 to 10 seconds to pair it again. If it does not fix the issue, you will need to reset the remote and try re-pairing it with the device.

FireStick remote not working

Amazon FireStick Remote consumes a whole lot of battery. If your FireStick isn’t responding, there is a good chance that the remote batteries are out of charge. You should note that the battery actually depletes without giving a user any warning. One of the best solutions is to opt for good quality alkaline battery and you can also keep a spare one handy.

Image credits: Amazon