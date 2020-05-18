No Avatar Option On Visible On Facebook? Know Why You Are Unable To Create Your Avatar

Amid the lockdown, social media platforms have been coming up with more and more updates on their apps time and again. These updates are an attempt to keep the user engaged and provide a fun and interactive user experience on digital platforms. Recently, Facebook rolled out an update where they launched a feature for users to create a mini version of themselves, known as Facebook avatars.

However, there are many users who are unable to get access to their avatars on Facebook. There can be many reasons why Facebook’s new initiative is not working. Read on to find out why that could be happening with you.

The app update is for users in the US and a few more countries

Fidji Simo, the head of Facebook App at Facebook, announced the launch of Avatar on Facebook in the USA. Reportedly, it was soon to be made available to other places such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. While it is expected that the update will be rolled out for users worldwide, the dates have been kept under wraps.

Rolled out in phases

Often, updates like ‘Facebook Avatar’ feature are made available to everyone in phases. If you are from the US and are wondering why can’t you see the option, keep in mind that the update is likely to reach everyone over time and quite soon. Similarly, for a lot of users from various other countries, the update will be made visible to users in phases.

Update the app

Often times, any new update requires an app to be updated. Try updating your app to get access to the update. If you have updated the app, then delete and reinstall the app to get the update.

Various operating systems: iOS, Android etc

While it was announced that the update is for all iOS and Android users, there is a possibility that the update will not be visible to all users of the different operating systems. It will be made available to all users over time and quite soon.

Go to older posts

Some users have reported to media portals, that they are able to see the avatar only on their old posts and old comment sections. In that case, to create you Avatar, try to go on older posts and then create the avatar from the comment section there. You would require to click on the face icon on the comment section and create an avatar for themselves from there.

