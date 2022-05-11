Google I/O 2022 Event Updates: Google Teases Augmented Reality Glasses

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@Google
Google CEO Sundar Pichai made concluding remarks at the event. In his speech, he talked about augmented reality and teased smart glasses capable of translating languages in real time.
Augmented reality can break down communication barriers – and help us better understand each other by making language visible. Watch what happens when we bring technologies like transcription and translation to your line of sight. #GoogleIO ↓ pic.twitter.com/ZLhd4BWPGh— Google (@Google) May 11, 2022
The company revealed details regarding the Google Pixel Tablet. It is next generation android tablet, powered by Google Tensor. The company is aiming to make the tablet available in 2023.
Google unveils Pixel Watch which will be available this fall. The Pixel watch has a circular, domed design and a “tactile” crown.
Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro which offers active noise cancelling feature. The earbuds also offer a transparency mode which means that users will be able to listen to whatever is happening outside. The Pixel Buds Pro offers 11 hours of listening time and is available in four colours.
#PixelBuds Pro come in four fun colors!— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022
Which one will you go with?#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/NEqFbySUSL
Google showed the first look of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both phones come with Android 13 and triple camera system.
Google introduced Pixel 6A at $449 (₹34,746.85) comes with a 6.1 inch display and a real tone camera which showcase real tone of pictures. The phone's camera comes with a feature of magic eraser. The Google Pixel 6A phone comes in three colours. People can start ordering Google Pixel 6A from June 21.
After introducing LaMDA last year, CEO Sundar Pichai took to the stage to introduce LaMDA 2. LaMDA helps conversations stay on track and not divert from one topic to another while giving users useful information about the topic at hand.
Image: Google
Ditching the 'Hey Google' voice command, Google announces 'Look and Talk' feature where users will be able to simply look at their Nest Hub Max and start a conversation or five commands. This new feature will begin to roll out today itself. The device will feature Face and voice match technology, not requiring users to say, "Hey Google" every time they need to ask a question.
Quick Phrases:
Users can now set alarms, ask for time, control lights and do much more, without saying "Hey Google". Users can choose which quick phrases they wish to enable on their devices.
This is Google's step toward making conversations between its users and devices as natural as possible. The new update will also recognize pauses when its user gives a command.
Dr. Ellis Monk at Harvard collaborated with Google to develop a 10-point skin tone scale to understand and represent skin tone in Google Search. The new development aims at increasing representation on the platform. The Monk skin tone scale is being introduced to ensure technology works well for everyone.
This will be used in Images and Google Search, so users can find relevant results. Google will open-source the Monk Skin Tone in order to make it available to all its users.
Image: Google
After CEO Sundar Pichai, Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan walked the audience through the new update and improvements of Google search. He announced Google Search's new feature Scene exploration and Multiscearch near me.
He shared several statistics collected over the years as users search millions of queries on the platform. Users will now be able to search for things that they cannot describe. Raghavan shared details of the technology behind Google Search's brilliant accuracy. He described the new technology as 'pressing ctrl+F on the world'.
Image: Google
Talking about the new update in Google Docs, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced Automated summarization for Google Docs, which will pull out only the main points from any passage. Summarization will also be introduced for other applications in Google Workplace in the next few months.
Credit: Sundar Pichai
Kickstarting the event, the California-based tech giant announced 24 new languages added to Google Translate. Additionally, new features on Google Maps have efficiently improved the interface making it easier and more efficient for users. The features include an increased number of buildings visible on Google Maps by 5x in Africa.
Moreover, the new Immersive view feature introduces in Maps, allows users to check traffic, weather forecasts and much more. It also allows one to check out restaurants and get a glimpse inside. New features can be accessed on all smartphones. Adding to that, users can now make more eco-friendly choices thanks to Google Maps.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai takes to the stage to open Google I/O 2022 event. He welcomed the audience present at Shoreline Amphitheatre as well as the people watching the live stream. He divulged Google's significant work through its features like Google maps, Google translate, Vaccine update features and more that have helped users across the world.
From the pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the CEO pointed out Google's efforts in facilitating aid through technology to people in dire need.
Credit: Google
The highly anticipated Google I/O 2022 has finally started. Catch the announcements of new features, products and updates from the tech giant introduced in the online-only event. Watch the Google I/O 2022 live stream below.
Ahead of the Google event, CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted about the keynote event.
Have a look
Nice to be back IRL at Shoreline! See you soon:) #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/6A3mtEIAl4— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 11, 2022
Taking a further step ahead into making information 'universally accessible and useful', Google has provided the live stream of the event with American Sign Language interpretation. Check out the link of the same below.
Many are suspecting that Google might launch the Google Pixel 6A. Some are also expecting that the smartphone might launch in India too. Ahead of the event, check out the specifications of the Google Pixel 6A that could be introduced at Google I/O 2022.
Google Pixel 6a Scheduled for Q2 2022.— Sam (@Shadow_Leak) May 9, 2022
Specifications
• 6.2" FHD+ 90Hz OLED Screen
• Tensor GS101 Chipset
• 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
• 128GB Storage
• 4500mAh + 25W Charging
• 12.2MP(IMX363)+12MP(IMX386, UW) Rear
• 8MP(IMX355) Selfie
• Android 12
• 8.7mm Thick
The Google Pixel Watch has been one of the much-awaited launches by the tech giant, and it is expected to launch at the Google I/O 2022 Event. A report by genshindata.com recently stated that the watch could feature cellular connectivity via eSIM, which will allow users to make calls and use the internet without being connected to Wi-Fi. The Google Pixel Watch may also feature better battery life as 9To5Google reported that it will come with a 300 mAh battery.
Ahead of the rumours that Google Pixel 6A will launch in India, popular tipster Mukul Sharma took to his Twitter to claim that a new Google Pixel smartphone is currently undergoing testing in India, privately. However, it is not confirmed that the new smartphone is Pixel 6A.
[Exclusive] A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.#Google #Pixel6a #GooglePixel6a— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 9, 2022
Google is expected to launch an all-new smartphone and the company's first smartwatch at the upcoming Google I/O 2022. Although the tech giant has not made an official announcement, one of the products it is expected to launch is the Pixel 6a. Indian tipster Mukul Sharma had earlier shared that a new Google Pixel smartphone was being tested in India, which could be the Google Pixel 6a. If the phone is launched, it is possible it will have similar specifications as the Google Pixel 6 with an additional Snapdragon 778G processor.
Ahead of the highly anticipated annual event, Google I/O 2022, tech geeks are putting forth their speculations of what they can expect from the California-based tech giant. From Pixel 6A 5G Smartphone to Pixel Watch + Wear OS 3, there is a range of products and features expected to make an appearance at the event. Some have also posted leaks claiming that Google will introduce them at the event. Check out the leaks and rumours of Google I/O 2022 below.
Google I/O 2022— KVS Tech Buddies 🇮🇳 (@kvstechbuddies) May 11, 2022
- Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6A 5G Smartphone
- Google may tease the Pixel Watch + Wear OS 3
- What's New in Android 13 + Upcoming Features
- Android 13 could get a new Beta (Beta 2) + We may see A13 Beta for Non-Pixel Devices#GoogleIO #GoogleIO2022 pic.twitter.com/LHNL12VeOl
Google IO happening today.— Piyush Bhasarkar (@IndianTech_1) May 11, 2022
Expected:
- Android 13
- Pixel 6a
- Buds Pro
- Pixel Watch#GoogleIO #Google #GoogleIO2022 #pixel6a #Android13 #BudsPro #PixelWatch pic.twitter.com/bOc65aIkuG
Google I/O 2022— Karan Sharma (Journalist) (@Karan0072Karan) May 11, 2022
What To expect
- Google Pixel 6A 5G Smartphone
- Google Pixel Watch + Wear OS 3
- Android 13 + Upcoming Features#GoogleIO2022 pic.twitter.com/uhmvzz8dE9
With only a few hours left for the big annual event, interested users are stirring up social media to express their excitement. Many talked about the new updates and features they are expecting from the tech giant. Here is how people are counting down the minutes for the event.
It's Google I/O day 😍#Google #GoogleIO #GoogleIO2022 pic.twitter.com/JJ3O3Djl9Q— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 11, 2022
#GoogleIO2022 is happening today. Looking forward to the Flutter content😀https://t.co/aVoJwiqxrO— allycat😼💙 (@alistairholmes_) May 11, 2022
Don't miss the opening keynote of #GoogleIO2022 in just a few hours! 😍🍹🧑💻 I heard there's gonna be a special something about @GoogleDevExpert 😉https://t.co/Z2bSLhE3QG— Shmuela Jacobs (@ShmuelaJ) May 11, 2022
See you there!
Tool enhancements and platform updates, software and features are some of the things expected to be introduced at the highly anticipated annual Google I/O 2022. The session is expected to take the developers on virtual deep dive where they will explain their updates in great detail. Additionally, Google-owned cloud gaming platform Stadia is also expected to make an appearance.
A pair of earbuds and Google Wallet with updated app icons along with unveiling its AR and VR hardware devices are some of the major things expected from the tech geeks. Moreover, Android 13 is expected to become the highlight of the event with Google introducing a wide range of theme options and privacy features, new language preferences, and several under-the-hood upgrades.
The California-based tech giant is also expected to launch Google Pixel 6a in 5K renders. Several speculations and leak on social media suggest that it will not offer a 3.5mm headphone jack and will run on Google's in-house built Tensor chip.
The hype around the upcoming Google I/O 2022 event has garnered major hype on social media as tech geeks await Google's new exciting announcements. Interested users can catch the free live-streaming of the annual event by registering themselves on https://io.google/2022/.
Additionally, people can also watch the live stream on the official YouTube channel as well as the official Twitter handle.
The tech giant also has a dedicated website for Google’s IO which is currently live allowing interested people to connect with tech experts and developers in the Community Lounge through Meetups.
In the highly anticipated annual event scheduled tonight, Google will make a number of announcements about the new updates, software and features to its products. The online-only event Google I/O 2022 will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/10:30 pm India time from the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The annual developer conference is also expected to announce enhancements to software like Google Maps, Google Docs and more.
It’s all systems go at #GoogleIO. 🔌 Tune in tomorrow at 10am PT for our latest announcements, product demos and more → https://t.co/BJCe4w8BPR pic.twitter.com/C5iaMm1auS— Google (@Google) May 10, 2022
Tech geeks can expect programmes like keynotes, product announcements, and learning lab content as well as technical sessions ‘on demand' at the live-streamed event. Apart from several rumours and speculations floating online, Google is gearing up the interested audience for other exciting announcements.