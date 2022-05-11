Google I/O 2022 Event Updates: Google Teases Augmented Reality Glasses

Ditching the 'Hey Google' voice command, Google announces 'Look and Talk' feature where users will be able to simply look at their Nest Hub Max and start a conversation or five commands. This new feature will begin to roll out today itself. The device will feature Face and voice match technology, not requiring users to say, "Hey Google" every time they need to ask a question.

Quick Phrases:

Users can now set alarms, ask for time, control lights and do much more, without saying "Hey Google". Users can choose which quick phrases they wish to enable on their devices.

This is Google's step toward making conversations between its users and devices as natural as possible. The new update will also recognize pauses when its user gives a command.