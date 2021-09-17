Google Reveals First Look Of Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro In New York

Following the announcement of the iPhone 13 series by Apple, Google's new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones made an unannounced display at Google's Store front in New York City on Friday, September 17. In early August, Google had first released images of the Pixel 6 duo's designs and details about its Tensor chipsets. It also revealed that Google will update the camera systems of its Pixel phones, including a dedicated telephoto camera on the Pro model.

According to TechRadar's Matt Swider description of the display, "The standard Google Pixel 6 is on display in two-tone orange color, one of three colors for the smaller phone. Each model has a two-tone color scheme: a darker hue on the top above the unique black camera band and a lighter color on the bottom".

Further explaining the display theme of Google Pixel 6 Pro, he has stated, "The Google Pixel 6 Pro is on display in a yellow/gold color that spans the top and bottom halves. The top portion of the phone is noticeably larger on the Pro model. Other colors not on display: green for the Pixel 6 and silver for the Pixel 6 Pro. Both editions will come in black".

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro has a custom Tensor processor

The most important feature of the new Google Pixel phones is the new custom processor, along with a new camera system and design. The phones run on Google's new Tensor processor which is a custom-designed chip. With this feature even if it may be manufactured by a third party, the design of the chip is done by Google.

According to Google, one prominent feature of this chip is its AI and machine learning capabilities. It was the main reason the company invested in designing its own chip so that it can implement its AI and ML features in a way it couldn't with off-the-shelf parts. Also, for the new camera system on these two phones, some of the AI smart features will be used.

Image: INSTAGRAM