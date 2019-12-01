GTA 6 To Be Released In November 2020? Check Out Rockstar Studio's Statement Here

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video game franchises, with many major reports circulating in 2019 about the next Grand Theft Auto. Here are GTA 6 release date news updates on what the future holds for the Grand Theft Auto franchise from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6: Release date and updates

At the end of last year, an anonymous post on Pastebin opened the gates for all the GTA 6 rumours that arose this year. A third-party reportedly wrote a post about Sony's plans for the PS5. This particular leak is interesting as the post got details of the PS5 right before they were officially announced by Sony.

Therefore, the leaked article correctly predicted that the PS5 would be capable of 8K graphics, ray tracing graphics and compatible backwards. The claim that GTA 6 would be a PS5 launch exclusive and that it would be out in 2020 is certainly one of the most eye-catching statements in the leak. But a statement from Rockstar Games could give hope to fans that GTA 6 will actually launch (as rumoured) in 2020. Rockstar Games talked to PC Gamer about Grand Theft Auto online and what the future holds for it in a wide-ranging interview.

Rob Nelson, co-studio head at Rockstar North in an interview with a daily said:

"They try to keep plans going roughly a year out, but they want to have the flexibility to be responsive to any changes. So they choose not to telegraph that entire timeline to players. Players should feel confident that they have a ton of brand new ideas still to come. It’s been six years, and they just hit record player numbers, and they are all incredibly grateful to everyone who’s been with them along the way. In terms of what’s coming up, Halloween should be a lot of fun this year, and they have got really exciting plans for later in the holiday season, and beyond, he said".

Reportedly, the PS5 is confirmed to have a release date for the holiday season in 2020. Currently, it is being speculated that the popular game will release in November 2020. If GTA Online content is left for a year, that should be enough DLC to cover all the way up to the period when the PS5 is launched. And if that's the case, then GTA 6 will arrive on the PS5 just in time to offer the players a new online experience to cross-over.

It’s rumoured the PS5 will be unveiled during a major event in February, where the launch line-up could be announced. According to a daily, if that's the case, and Sony paid a lot of money to get GTA 6 timed exclusive rights, then the new Grand Theft Auto can be unveiled smoothly next year.

