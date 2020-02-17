How To Play And Control The Music Interface On Xiaomi Mi Band 4?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a fitness gadget with a sleek design that allows the user to track their activity and sleep throughout the day. With the new version of Mi Band 4 being waterproof along with a swim track feature, it is widely used by fitness enthusiasts. The Mi Band 4 price contributes to it being a complete hit amongst budget fitness trackers.
What a lot of people may not be aware of is that the new Mi Band 4 even allows the user to control the music system on their smartphone by providing the option to switch between songs and music apps during a workout session at the gym. This fitness bracelet from Xiaomi allows users to play music from popular platforms, like YouTube and Spotify. For those who have newly purchased a Mi Band 4 and are interested in how to play music on Mi Band 4, the guidelines have been listed below.
This is the fastest and easiest method in which one can play music on their Mi Band 4. This gadget has a user-friendly music interface once you link it up with your smartphone. For any additional help in the matter, one can always consult the Xiaomi customer care service. It offers a significant amount of extraordinary features for its price point and strives to provide absolute satisfaction to its users.
