How To Play And Control The Music Interface On Xiaomi Mi Band 4?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a fitness gadget with a sleek design that allows the user to track their activity and sleep throughout the day. With the new version of Mi Band 4 being waterproof along with a swim track feature, it is widely used by fitness enthusiasts. The Mi Band 4 price contributes to it being a complete hit amongst budget fitness trackers.

What a lot of people may not be aware of is that the new Mi Band 4 even allows the user to control the music system on their smartphone by providing the option to switch between songs and music apps during a workout session at the gym. This fitness bracelet from Xiaomi allows users to play music from popular platforms, like YouTube and Spotify. For those who have newly purchased a Mi Band 4 and are interested in how to play music on Mi Band 4, the guidelines have been listed below.

Read Also| Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With 20-day Battery Life Launched For Rs 2,299

The Easiest Process to Play Music on a Mi Band 4

Set up with the MiFit Application

To play music, the band will need to be linked to the MiFit App first. To do this, the user must:

Download and open the MiFit App linked with the bracelet, and then select the option “My”.

Then the option for App Notification Reminder should be selected.

The app will then ask to grant permission, which needs to be selected.

The prompt to read MiFit notifications should be enabled.

Turn on the switch behind the MiFit in the interface for mobile phone permission

Click on the allowed option once the reminder for the notification pops up once again.

Read Also| Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India Launch Now Confirmed For September 17

Control the music interface with the Mi Band 4

For this process, one must do the following:

Turn on the music on their smartphone.

On the Mi Band interface, swipe towards the right-hand side.

Since the linking between the smartphone and the Mi Band 4 was completed earlier, simply doing this will allow you to control their music through their bracelet.

Read Also| Mi Band 3i: Features Of Xiaomi's Newly Launched Fitness Watch

Conclusion

This is the fastest and easiest method in which one can play music on their Mi Band 4. This gadget has a user-friendly music interface once you link it up with your smartphone. For any additional help in the matter, one can always consult the Xiaomi customer care service. It offers a significant amount of extraordinary features for its price point and strives to provide absolute satisfaction to its users.

Read Also| Xiaomi’s Entry-level Mi Band 3i Is Swim-proof & Has Up To 20-day Battery Life

(Image courtesy: Xiaomi India Instagram)