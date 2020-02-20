How To Set Alarm On Mi Band 4 & Configure The Snooze Mode?

Mi Band 4 was introduced in June last year and became one of the most popular smart bands amongst fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch came with many upgraded features like full-colour display, revamped user interface, activity modules and a lot more interesting features. It also came with the smart alarm clock function with many useful functionalities. The alarm clock offers many customisations and also offers a snooze mode. Today, we show you how to set alarm on Mi Band 4.

Here's how to set alarm on Mi Band 4

Step 1: To pair your Mi Band 4 with your smartphone, you need to open the Mi Band app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen, you can see 3 menu options. Workout, Friends, and Profile. Click on the ‘Profile’.

Step 3: Now, under the ‘My devices’ section, you will see your wrist band name. Since we are setting up a Mi Band 4, it will display the same. Just click on it.

Step 4: Once you’ve selected your band, the screen will display many options. Scroll down and tap on the ‘Alarm’ option.

Step 5: Once you’re in, you will see a ‘+’ option on the device to set up a new alarm. Click on it to set the alarm clock.

Step 6: You can now set the time for your alarm by simply scrolling to the desired time. It also allows you to set the alarm frequency as Once, Every day, Monday to Friday, including a custom time. After you’re done setting up the time, you can click on the ‘Save’ button.

You also have an option to create a custom vibration mode on the Mi Band 4. This can be done by going to the alarm settings and clicking on the ‘customise’ option.

* Your Mi Band 4 can set up to 5 alarms at a time.

How to configure snooze mode alarm on Mi Band 4?

Once you are done setting up the alarm clock using the above steps, you will see the alarm has been turned on. You will have to click on the alarm clock that you wish to edit. Next, you need to locate the ‘Sleepy mode’ option and simply turn it ‘On’.

How to connect Mi Band 4 to your smartphone?

If you haven't yet connected your phone to the Mi Band 4 smartwatch, you can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Search for 'Mi Fit' on the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and install the app.

Step 2: Open the application and click on 'Profile'.

Step 3: Under 'My devices' tap on 'Add device'.

Step 4: Bring the Mi band 4 closer to the smartphone so it can easily detect it.

Step 5: Now, tap the band while it is vibrating to pair it.

