How To Increase Brightness In Mi Band 4? Learn How To Adjust Brightness In Mi Band 4

Mi Band 4 was introduced in June 2019 which became one of the most popular smart bands amongst fitness lovers. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with many alluring features such as full-colour display, revamped user interface, activity modules and a lot more. One can also set the auto screen wake up, night mode, Do Not Disturb feature, increase or decrease the brightness as per their conveniences. With a 135mAh, the Xiaomi band works efficiently. If you are wondering how to increase brightness in Mi Band 4, here is everything you need to know:

How to increase brightness in Mi Band 4?

The Mi Band 4 allows users to increase or decrease brightness effectively. If you wish to decrease the brightness of your Mi smart band, you can either choose to use the Night mode which lowers the brightness easily or you can simply do it manually. To increase or decrease the brightness in Mi Band 4, follow the steps below to learn how to adjust screen brightness on Mi Band 4-

Open your Mi Band 4 then slide down the main display. To slide down, just put your finger on the upper side of the band and scroll it down.

Once you see the 'More' option, tap on it.

Now, in the More menu, scroll down until you find the 'Settings' menu and tap on it.

In the 'Settings' menu, you will find three options. The first one is the 'Brightness', tap it.

Now, increase or decrease the brightness of your Mi Band 4 by tapping on the ‘+’ sign to increase or tap on the ‘-‘ sign to decrease the level. It will adjust by 20% at a time that it supports five blocks of brightness. When you tap on ‘+’ sign then it will increase the brightness by 20%, and the same goes when you lower it.

