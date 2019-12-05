Huawei Launches Nova 6 In China; Here Are Details Of Features, Price, Release Date & More

Huawei Nova 6 is gearing up for its launch in other international markets soon. The smartphone launched on December 5 at an event in China. Huawei Nova 6 will be priced at ₹30,000 for the 128GB version and for the 256GB version it will be priced at ₹36,000. There are latest image leaks of the smartphone that has grabbed the attention of the customers. Let us take a look at the images that were leaked online.

Leaked specifications of Huawei Nova 6

The phone will have a 6.57-inch display having 1080x2400 pixels resolution. It will have a punch-hole camera with thin bezels on the top while the bottom bezel will be thicker. Huawei Nova 6 will have a glass back which is Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It has a fingerprint scanner on the right side which doubles up as a power button. The camera of the smartphone will have a 60MP primary camera paired with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP sensors. On the front side, it will have a 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras for selfies. It will be powered with 1.86GHz Kirin 990 octa-core processor, and will also support 5G. The smartphone will be featuring 8GB of RAM and will be available in two storage options which are 128GB and 256GB. Furthermore, it will have a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. The smartphone will weigh 212 grams. It will be available in various colours like Red, Black, Blue, and Blue-Purple. However, all this information is not yet to be confirmed by official sources.

