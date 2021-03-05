Jio To Launch A Low-Cost Laptop Called The 'JioBook' With 4G LTE Connectivity

Jio is reportedly making its way into the domestic laptop market. Reliance is said to be actively working on the 'JioBook' that has all the advanced features that make up for a good laptop and is additionally banking on reasonability as its key aspect, too. The fact that they're venturing into this market isn't surprising as they've already mastered the goodwill of being experimentative.

Jio to launch low-cost laptops, JioBook

According to XDA Developers, the development of the JioBook had already commenced in September 2020 and is expected to take up the first half of this year to come to shape. The device is expected to launch by the end of this year if it passes the Validation Test. A prototype image of the laptop was leaked earlier today. The laptop was of small-to-mid size, sleek black in colour and included a Windows key on its keyboard. However, the report was quick to clarify that the laptop is not associated with Windows in any way. Instead, the laptop is reportedly going to be Android-based but developed by Jio and is tentatively called JioOS. This is similar to Google's software when it had come up with ChromeOS for the Chromebook.

As for its features, as per Financial Express, the JioBook is said to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor while making use of the Snapdragon X12 4G modem for connectivity. The device is set to boast the feature of 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It will also make use of a dual-band WIFI and Bluetooth. The current prototype has a 1366x768 pixel resolution display.

Please note that this information is based on the prototype image and reports that were provided, which have not been confirmed yet by Jio or Reliance. The only fact that is confirmed is that the company is launching a Jio laptop. This advancement from their end makes sense as the Laptop and PC market is booming at the moment due to its necessity during the pandemic and the work from home situation it has led to.

