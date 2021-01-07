Lava Announces The Launch Of Made In India Lava Mobiles Today – Highlights

Lava made a stunning comeback into the market back in December 2020. It had announced the upcoming launch of its all-new MyZ Series and specifically emphasized on how they’re planning to take on other Chinese companies in the market. Since the beginning of January, the domestic company is dropping teasers on their latest models day after day to hold the attention of the viewers.

Highlights of the Lava Mobile Launch Event

The Lava Mobile Launch Event began at 12 pm earlier today where it was revealed that four new smartphones are going to be gracing the market, namely Lava Z1, Lava Z2, LavaZ4 and LavaZ6. The new phones are said to be manufactured locally. 60% of their parts will be produced within India.

Along with these back-to-back launches, Lava also surprised its audience with two exciting news. The Indian company also hinted at a revolutionary concept of custom-made phones. Lava myZ customisable phones allow customers to select from options on RAM, front camera, rear camera, colours as well as storage. The President and Business Head of Lava Mobiles, Sunil Rana called this a “game-changing moment in the smartphone industry”. Additionally, Lava introduced their Zup programme, which allows users to customise and upgrade their existing Lava mobiles within a year.

Lava Z1

RAM – 2GB RAM

Storage – 16GB Storage Variant

Battery - 3,100mAh

Camera – 5-megapixel sensor at the front and back

Price – Rs.5,499

Lava Z2

RAM – 2GB RAM

Storage – 32GB Storage Variant

Battery – 5,000mAh

Camera – Dual-rear camera setup at 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel secondary sensor

Price – Rs.6,999

Lava Z4

RAM – 4GB RAM

Storage – 64GB Storage Variant

Battery – 5,000mAh

Camera – Triple-rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor

Price – Rs.8,999

Lava Z6

RAM – 6GB RAM

Storage – 64GB Storage Variant

Battery – 5,000mAh

Camera - 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and 16-megapixel selfie camera

Price – Rs.9,999

The Lava MyZ customizable phone will be between the range of Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 10,500, depending on the combination chosen by the customer. MyZ can be ordered through a Made-to-Order model that is scheduled to go live on the Lava e-store soon. Apart from this, Lava also announced the launch of its very own fitness band called BeFit, which is priced at Rs.2,699.

