Micromax IN Note 1 Next Sale: When Will The Smartphone Go On Sale Next?

Micromax has been creating a lot of buzz ever since making a much-anticipated return to the smartphone segment. The company recently unveiled the IN Note 1 which is part of the IN Series. It is a budget-friendly smartphone, however, it offers a range of compelling features and specifications. Micromax released Micromax IN Note 1 early in November 2020, along with the Micromax IN Note 1B, however, the smartphone quickly sold out. The company later confirmed that the handset will soon be restocked.

Micromax IN Note 1 next sale

The Micromax In Note 1 went back on sale early this month on December 1. The smartphone is currently unavailable in stock, however, the Flipkart page of IN Note states that the phone will soon be back in stock. According to the phone's official website, the next sale will begin in 7 days. If you purchase the phone from Flipkart, you get the following benefits:

Bank Offer - Flat INR 1750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions

Bank Offer - 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer - ₹100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first-time transaction, Terms and Condition apply

Special Price - Extra ₹4500 off(price inclusive of discount)

Partner Offer - ₹2000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI - ₹1,223/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer - 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Micromax Note IN Note 1 price

The Micromax IN Note 1 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will cost Rs 15,499, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version will be available for Rs 16,999.

Micromax Note IN Note 1 Flipkart Sale price

On Flipkart, the Micromax IN Note 1 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage can be purchased for Rs 10,999, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version will be available for just Rs 12,499.

The new Micromax IN Note 1 sports a 6.67 inch full HD display and comes powered with a MediaTek processor. The phone is available in two storage options which include 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. On the camera front, it features a quad-camera set up (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). For selfies, it offers a 16 MP camera on the front.

Image credits: Micromax