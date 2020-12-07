Micromax IN Note 1 Next Sale: When Will The Smartphone Go On Sale Next?

Quick links:
Micromax has been creating a lot of buzz ever since making a much-anticipated return to the smartphone segment. The company recently unveiled the IN Note 1 which is part of the IN Series. It is a budget-friendly smartphone, however, it offers a range of compelling features and specifications. Micromax released Micromax IN Note 1 early in November 2020, along with the Micromax IN Note 1B, however, the smartphone quickly sold out. The company later confirmed that the handset will soon be restocked.
The Micromax In Note 1 went back on sale early this month on December 1. The smartphone is currently unavailable in stock, however, the Flipkart page of IN Note states that the phone will soon be back in stock. According to the phone's official website, the next sale will begin in 7 days. If you purchase the phone from Flipkart, you get the following benefits:
The Micromax IN Note 1 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will cost Rs 15,499, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version will be available for Rs 16,999.
On Flipkart, the Micromax IN Note 1 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage can be purchased for Rs 10,999, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage version will be available for just Rs 12,499.
The new Micromax IN Note 1 sports a 6.67 inch full HD display and comes powered with a MediaTek processor. The phone is available in two storage options which include 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. On the camera front, it features a quad-camera set up (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). For selfies, it offers a 16 MP camera on the front.
Image credits: Micromax