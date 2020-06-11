Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i Price In India, Specifications And Features

Quick links:
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i has been launched in the India market recently. The new slim laptop from Lenovo comes in three size variants, namely 14-inch, 15.6-inch and 17-inch. Currently, the laptops are available for a discounted price on Amazon shopping site. The laptops are available with several key specifications but the most alluring feature is the battery life which can last up to 7 to 7.5 hours. Below is everything about the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i.
Apart from this, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i with exceptional strength in a slim and light design comes with a 19.9 mm thin body which weighs around 1.5kg. The IdeaPad Slim 3i comes with up to 10-generation Intel Core i7 processors, up to 8 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce MX330 discrete graphics and integrates Intel Iris Plus with an SSD, helping to complete the most challenging tasks. This product comes in a choice of 14-inch, 15.6-inch and 17-inch screen sizes.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is equipped with a front camera with physical cover to protect the privacy and avoid any damage to the camera. It has a battery life up to 7 hours which can function continuously. This Lenovo Laptop also helps users to converse online and work with remote partners more easily without any interruption.
The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i laptops are available in discounted prices on Amazon.in. The 14-inch base variant is available with a price tag of ₹ 38,490 instead of the real price which is ₹ 55,690. However, Ideapad Slim 3i 15.6 inch is available at a discounted price of ₹ 44,580 which was initially ₹ 61,690 whereas the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i with regular HD screen variants are currently not in stock online.
