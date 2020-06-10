Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale 2020: Top 5 Laptops With Upto Rs 20k Off On MacBook, Dell, HP

Flipkart laptop bonanza sale 2020 is here. Ever since the e-commerce company has resumed its operations after lockdown, Flipkart has been offering attractive offers and huge discounts on its products. Flipkart is offering exciting offers on laptops today, which you must get your hands on. Read on to know which are the best deals.

Flipkart sale 2020: Laptop bonanza

MacBook air

Flipkart is offering a deal like never seen before on MacBook Air. Flipkart has slashed down the price of MacBook Air from Rs 84,900 to Rs 65,990 with a total discount of 22%. The features of the laptop include a 13-inch screen with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5. This laptop has two USB 3 ports and Thunderbolt 2 port. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, the MacBook Air is very light to carry around.

Dell G3 Core i5 8th Gen

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 78,837 to Rs 59,990. The laptop has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD with a Windows 10 Home. Another feature is that the laptop is G3 3579 gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlight Anti-glare IPS display.

HP Pavilion Core i5 9th Gen

Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on this laptop. The price of this laptop has been slashed down from Rs 61,041 to Rs 52,990. The phone has an 8GB RAM and 1 TB HDD and Windows 10 Home. The laptop also has a 15.6 inch full HD LED backlit anti-glare display.

Asus Vivobook 15 Core i3

Flipkart India is offering the ASUS VivoBook 15 at a price of Rs 27,990. The initial price of the laptop was Rs 35,060. The laptop has a 7th Gen Core i3 processor and a 4GB RAM. The laptop has a screen of 15.6 inches with Intel integrated and Windows 10 Home.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i5 10th Gen

Flipkart India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 70,890 to Rs 49,990. The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD screen. Another great feature of the laptop includes its 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 1 TB HDD. The battery life of the laptop is up to 6 hours, and this laptop comes with a 1-year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage.

