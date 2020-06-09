Amazon Sale June 9, 2020: Up To Rs 20k Off On MacBook Air, Lenovo And Asus Laptops

Amazon India is offering very attractive deals and offers on laptops, DSLR cameras, and other electronics today. During the lockdown, selling of non-essential items on websites was prohibited and therefore, Amazon India too was not selling anything. However, there have been few relaxations and e-commerce websites have now been allowed to sell their products. Ever since the e-commerce company has resumed the sale of non-essential items, it has been trying to offer to its customers the best of deals on various products. Read on to know details about which deal to get your hands on today.

Amazon Sale 2020: June 9

Apple MacBook Air

Amazon India is offering a deal like never seen before on MacBook Air. Amazon India has slashed down the price of MacBook Air from Rs 84,900 to Rs 65,990 with a total discount of 22%. The features of the laptop include a 13-inch screen with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5. This laptop has two USB 3 ports and Thunderbolt 2 port. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, the MacBook Air is very light to carry around.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this laptop from Rs 64,590 to Rs 48,990. The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD screen. Another great feature of the laptop includes its 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. The battery life of the laptop is up to 5.5 hours, and this laptop comes with a t1-year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage.

ASUS VivoBook 15

Amazon India is offering the ASUS VivoBook 15 at a price of Rs 31,400. The initial price of the laptop was Rs 39,500. The laptop has an 8th Gen Core i3 processor and a 4GB RAM. The laptop has a screen of 15.6 inches with Intel integrated UHD 620 Graphics and Windows 10 Home.

