Mac Mini Vs MacBook Air Specifications, Price, Release Date & More

The Apple Event 'One More Thing' has been the reason behind the launch of some of the most incredible products and innovations coming in the market. The fans are quite excited as their favourite Macbooks are out with some major specifications. Nevertheless, the Macbook Air and Mac Mini came out on the same day, this is the reason why many people have been trying to find out major differences between the Mac Air and Mac Mini. If you have been wondering about Apple Mac Mini vs MacBook Air then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Apple Mac Mini vs MacBook Air

Mac Air Specifications

Operating System - macOS

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Display - Retina display with True Tone

Chip - Apple M1 chip

CPU: 7-core and 8-core CPU (with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores)

Memory - 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB SSD (promised up to 2 TB)

Camera: 720P

Rated battery life: 18 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi

16â€‘core Neural Engine

Magic Keyboard

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

Colours: Silver, Gold, Space Grey

Unveiled - November 10

Apple MacBook Air price

The Mac Air costs $999 / £999 / â‚¹92,900 for the 7-core GPU, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.

The Mac Air 8-core GPU, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD model comes at $1,249 / £1,249 / â‚¹1,17,900.

Apple Mac Mini Specifications

Operating System - macOS

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Display - Retina display with True Tone

Chip - Apple silicon M1 Soc

CPU: 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

16â€‘core Neural Engine

Memory - 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD and 512 GB

Built-in speaker

Gigabit Ethernet LAN

Two Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, two USB ports and an audio jack for headphones.

Unveiled - November 10

Apple Mac Mini price

Apple Mac Mini price costs $699 / £699 / AU$1,099 / â‚¹64,900 for the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage space.

The Mac Mini 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space model comes at $899 / £899 / AU$1,399 / â‚¹84,900.

