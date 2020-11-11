MacBook Air Fanless; Learn More About The Latest Macbook Air And M1 Chip

Apple has recently gotten done with its 4th event for the year 2020 and 3 in progressive months. The first event was the WWDC held in June. The subsequent event was in September called 'Time Flies', where individuals saw the divulging of the new iPads and Apple watches. The third event was called 'Hi, Speed', and the new iPhones for the year 2020 were delivered at this function.

The fourth event was called 'One more thing'. The line "one more thing" has a notorious past. Individuals at Apple have named this function "One more thing" to give recognition to their founder Steve Jobs, as this was the line he used to uncover the final products at an Apple function.

In this function, Apple delivered a ton of new things. A shiny new M1 chip for the MacBook’s. Another MacBook Air, another MacBook Pro, iOS applications for Mac, and macOS update Big Sur.

MacBook Air Fanless

Apple has unveiled its new MacBook Air Fanless at the latest Apple Event. This is the thinnest and lightest MacBook by Apple and has been transformed into a beast by the M1 chip. The new MacBook Air has CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster, GPU speeds up to 5x faster. The most advanced Neural Engine for up to 9x faster machine learning. The longest battery life ever in a MacBook Air. And a silent, fanless design. The MacBook air price has been set at INR 92,900 and the MacBook air release date has been set for November 17.

MacBook Air M1 Chip

The M1 chip is the first chip designed by Apple, especially for Mac. Packed with a whopping 16 billion transistors, the Apple M1 system on a chip (SoC) integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O and so much more onto a single tiny chip. Here are the specifications for the MacBook Air M1 Chip:

8 Core CPU: The new chip has an 8 Core CPU which provides unbelievable power. It provides up to 2.8X faster processing performance.

8 Core GPU: The new chip has an 8 Core GPU to which the most advanced graphics processor built by Apple. This chip provides 5X faster graphics performance.

16 Core Neural Engine: This new neural engine takes machine learning to a whole new level. The M1 chip provides up to a staggering 11X faster Machine Learning performance.

The MacBook Air M1 also has 8 GB of ram, 512 GB memory, and works hand in hand with the latest macOS update, Big Sur.

