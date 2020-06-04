Mi Band 5 Might Soon Launch In India With New Features And Price; See Details

Fitness lovers and Mi users can now have one thing in common, which is the Mi Band 5 that will be out soon. The tech giants Xiaomi might showcase their Led display wearable band soon. The Chinese brand recently announced the launch dates of Mi Band 5 in India. The fitness assistant and activity tracker might be out in the market at an attractive price range, as per reports.

Also Read | CIMFR Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For Technical Assistant Vacancies In Dhanbad

Mi band 5 price

The Mi Band 5’s specifications have not been officially released, but some speculations suggest that the Mi pricing is slightly lesser than the last price. The bands stand at an initial price range of ₹2,100. The price range was found out after an anonymous source on Weibo released the details to several media portals. The last version Mi 4 cost an odd ₹2,299. However, official announcements from Indian outlets of Xiaomi is yet to be made.

Several speculations also suggest that the Mi Band 5 will be out in the Indian tech market in the month of June. As per reports, the newer version will have all the best qualities of Mi Band 4, be it the sleek stylish design or the user-friendly interface. Additionally, Mi Band 5 will also have Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, to the rescue of many. Reports also suggest that the size of the sleek display will be comparatively bigger than that of Mi Band 4.

Here is how a Mi Band 4 looks like:

Also Read | Marvell Tech CEO Cites Chinese Auto Market Gain Hinting Recovery In Automotive Industry

Mi Band 5 specifications

Mi Band 5 might exhibit a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with coloured output feature. This version of Mi band will have a brighter, more contrast colour retina displays unlike Mi Band 4. According to a report, one of the main features is the size, which is more distinctive than the previous one. Furthermore, the charging socket is similar to the older version Mi Band 3.

Also Read | Mi Android 10 Update List: Every Mi Phone Set To Receive Android 10

Mi Band 5 new features

Other features of Mi Band 5 are the fitness assistant features, including the oxygen level tracker in the blood. This has never been done in any Mi Band 4. Reports suggest that the bands will have a special menstrual tracker feature for women. The band can be used as a remote to click pictures with its special camera shutter controller. None of the above features was in the earlier versions of Mi fitness bands. Other pre-existing features are heart health tracker, Personal Activity Intelligence, which is meant to take place of the traditional step counter. For personalized fitness routines, the Mi Band 5 has in-built tracking solutions for yoga, indoor cycling, jumping rope, elliptical and rowing.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: US-based Biotech Firm Begins Human Trial In Australia With 130 People