Mi Android 10 Update List: Every Mi Phone Set To Receive Android 10

Xiaomi has become one of the largest Chinese smartphone manufacturers over the years. As of 2019, the company has been working with Google and introduced two devices which were signed up under Project Treble that allowed major Android updates for the company faster than most other smartphone makers. This includes both the beta and MTU updates. And while a number of Xiaomi Mi smartphones are already running on Android 10, there are a number of handsets which are also slated to receive the latest Android OS. Below is a list of all the Xiaomi Mi devices that are expected to receive Android 10 upgrades very soon.

Also Read | Android Can Now Be Installed On An IPhone 7, Although It Comes With Limitations

MI Android 10 update list

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9/Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi CC9e

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Also Read | First Nokia 5G Phone To Launch On March 19 Alongside A Host Of Other Devices

Note that some of these Xiaomi Mi devices have already received an Android 10 beta version recently and may soon receive the final update. Xiaomi may also roll out Android 10 on a few other devices; however, there is no official confirmation if the company will release the latest OS on other handsets.

How to update to Android 10 once available for your Mi smartphone?

Xiaomi will begin rolling out the latest Android 10 update to the eligible devices via OTA (over-the-air). Users can go to Settings > System update to check for the latest update. Users also need to make sure that they are on the stock ROM to get the Android 10 update.

Also Read | OnePlus Will Now Send A Local Company Repair Engineer To Your House To Fix Your Phone

Also Read | Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro And Realme Band Launched: How And Where To Buy Them?

image credits: mi.com