The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mi Android 10 Update List: Every Mi Phone Set To Receive Android 10

Mobile

Xiaomi rolled out Android 10 to some of its devices and will release the OS to a number of handsets. Check out the list of phones set for Mi Android 10 update.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mi Android 10 update

Xiaomi has become one of the largest Chinese smartphone manufacturers over the years. As of 2019, the company has been working with Google and introduced two devices which were signed up under Project Treble that allowed major Android updates for the company faster than most other smartphone makers. This includes both the beta and MTU updates. And while a number of Xiaomi Mi smartphones are already running on Android 10, there are a number of handsets which are also slated to receive the latest Android OS. Below is a list of all the Xiaomi Mi devices that are expected to receive Android 10 upgrades very soon.

Also Read | Android Can Now Be Installed On An IPhone 7, Although It Comes With Limitations

MI Android 10 update list

  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9/Mi 9
  • Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9e
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Also Read | First Nokia 5G Phone To Launch On March 19 Alongside A Host Of Other Devices

Note that some of these Xiaomi Mi devices have already received an Android 10 beta version recently and may soon receive the final update. Xiaomi may also roll out Android 10 on a few other devices; however, there is no official confirmation if the company will release the latest OS on other handsets.

How to update to Android 10 once available for your Mi smartphone?

Xiaomi will begin rolling out the latest Android 10 update to the eligible devices via OTA (over-the-air). Users can go to Settings > System update to check for the latest update. Users also need to make sure that they are on the stock ROM to get the Android 10 update. 

Also Read | OnePlus Will Now Send A Local Company Repair Engineer To Your House To Fix Your Phone

Also Read | Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro And Realme Band Launched: How And Where To Buy Them?

image credits: mi.com

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV