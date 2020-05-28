CIMFR Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For Technical Assistant Vacancies In Dhanbad

CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad is a research institute under CSIR. The CSIR council comes under the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Government of India.

The Mining & Fuel Research Organisation aims to develop and deliver sustainable technologies for the benefit of the industries and a total social and industrial advancement. The CIMFR, or as colloquially known as the Mining Research institute, released the notification for 23 vacancies for the Technical Assistant (Grade 3) position for Dhanbad (Jharkhand) location on May 27. Read to know more about the details of the vacancy from the specific discipline.

CIMFR recruitment: Vacancy for Technical assistant

The basic requirement for the technical post is a graduation degree, which could be from various disciplines. However, there are different vacancies with respect to candidates from different disciplines. The last date for the application for these posts in the Dhanbad institute in Jharkhand is July 25.

Candidates applying from Geology discipline- UR-03, OBC-01, SC-01

Chemistry - UR-03, OBC-01, SC-01

Zoology - EWS-01, ST-01

Mining Engg. - UR-04, OBC-02, SC01

Mechanical Engg. - EWS-01

Chemical Engg. - UR-01, OBC-01

Electrical Engg. - OBC-01

How to apply for CIMFR recruitment post

Visit the official website at http://cimfr.nic.in/vacancies.html

Check out the notification section and click on the Career opportunity

Click on the link stating "Advertisement for Technical assistant" and read the complete form before applying for the exam.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as the application fee through SBI payment gateway via the CIMFR website at www.cimfr.nic.in. Save the web-generated slip after payment for the form.

The screening committee of the CIMFR institute will use its own set of criteria to shortlist the candidates.

The candidates are required to produce their original mark sheet and provisional pass certificate, along with age and/or experience and caste/community certificate etc. for verification. They would need to submit the documents at the time of the exam itself.

After filling the application form, the candidate is required to send in the form along with the web-generated online payment slips and other essential enclosures in an envelope by post. The form has to be sent to - The Administrative Officer, Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research, Barwa Road, Dhanbad – 826001.

The candidates are advised to fill their application by July 25 and send their application form well ahead of time as it should reach Dhanbad by maximum 15 days after July 25.

