Mi Watch Gains IOS Support With Its First Update; Is This Your Next Watch?

Xiaomi recently launched its first Mi-branded smartwatch. And already, the Mi Watch is getting its first firmware update with major improvements but the one thing that stands out is support for iOS devices. Xiaomi's Mi Warch, to recall, is based on Google's Wear OS with the company's own MIUI for smarwtach overlay or ROM on top.

Xiaomi Wear App is available on iOS

The said update is already rolling out to the Mi Watch in China - the Mi Watch is a China-exclusive affair for now. The update also includes a fix for the Mi Watch freezing problems which were seen in some of the devices. The new update also fixes bugs and issues which the users have been facing regarding Xiaomi Wear App and Mi Watch.

iOS users can buy Mi Watch

Now after the update, iOS users can also use the Mi Watch. They can customize the designs as per their needs. This will only be possible after the first update which Xiaomi's Mi Watch is receiving. The brand recently launched its new product Mi Band 3i which was priced at ₹ 1,299. It is a fitness band for sports lovers and has various features like sleep tracking, fitness tracking and many more. The brand also launched a special edition which is called HRX Edtion last year.

The brand partnered with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's brand HRX for the special edition. Recently the limited edition band was available on a discount on the Mi stores. The price of the watch is ₹1,299 now which previously it was ₹1,799. The watch has various specifications. It offers a 23-day battery life for users with an improved tracking algorithm. Mi Band - HRX edition is also splash resistant. So, whether you are a Hrithik Roshan fan or not you should consider buying a Mi watch after the fascinating update.

