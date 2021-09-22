Microsoft Surface Event 2021 Live Streaming: See Details Of All New Products Launched

Quick links:
Image: @surface/ Twitter
Microsoft has announced the Surface Laptop Studio loaded with Thunderbolt 4, Windows 11, and 14-inch display. It also features Microsoft's first "Precision Haptic" touchpad. It also bends into Studio mode and is optimized with Quad Dolby Atmos speakers.
Image- Microsoft
Dubbed as the perfect companion to Windows 11 PC, Microsoft has launched Surface Duo 2 with 5G and the notification bar display on the hinge.
Image- Microsoft
Microsoft launched a mouse with a shell made of 20 per cent of recycled ocean plastic.
Image- Microsoft
Microsoft has announced the Surface Go 3 with 10th Gen Intel processors.
Image- Microsoft
Microsoft announces the new Surface Pro 8 bigger 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt. It is also loaded with 11th Gen Intel, 16 Hours battery life and a slimmer design.
Image- Microsoft
Watch the LIVE stream on the Microsoft Official website-
Watch the LIVE stream on the Microsoft Official Twitter handle-
Join us Wednesday, September 22 at 11am ET to see what's next for Microsoft Surface. #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/QSsPe6bAEx— Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 8, 2021
With the time of Microsoft's mega-event LIVE inching closer, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to express their excitement over the new product launches. Here are some tweets reflecting the major buzz around the event on the internet.
You know it! Super pumped! pic.twitter.com/zueOnBuJIV— Eli W (@Eli_Weitz) September 21, 2021
Can’t wait 😀— Steve (@iostalker) September 21, 2021
Hope can see a new design, new spec, new features and new technology in surface pro.😀— Titan (@Titan49021038) September 21, 2021
Looking forward to the new Surface book pic.twitter.com/wYdg16rplz— Rama Krishna (@RamaKrishna5) September 22, 2021
September 21, 2021
Fans are anticipating the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at the Microsoft Event 2021 Live. According to a report from The Verge, the laptop is expected to have a larger display, smaller bezels, 120Hz refresh rate along with Intel’s 11th-generation chips. According to a tipster on Twitter, the base variant of the Surface Pro 8 is expected to cost around $799, which translates to Rs 59,999. As per a report from The Verge, the Surface Pro 8 will feature USB-C and Thunderbolt ports.
Earlier in March/April, the leaked renders of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2 took the internet by storm as it displayed a folding dual-screen with two 5.8-inch displays. The phone is also expected to come with a bulky rear camera module with three lenses including a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC support are expected to be offered with Surface Duo 2.
The Microsoft Surface Mega event is expected to launch a range of computing devices based on Windows 11. Along with Surface Pro 8, and Surface Duo, Surface Pro X, Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, Microsoft Surface Go 3 and new accessories are expected to launch.
The Microsoft Surface Event 2021 Live Streaming is scheduled to be on September 22 on Microsoft's official website. The users can start watching the LIVE at 8 am PT/ 8:30 pm IST/11 am ET. To access the LIVE stream, users will need to visit the Windows Event page on the Microsoft website.
Microsoft will host a Surface hardware event on September 22 which will be streamed LIVE on their official website. While the tech giant has not revealed any details about the Microsoft Surface Event 2021, several leaks and information suggest a refreshed lineup of Microsoft's Surface products set to be introduced at the virtual event. With the time of the LIVE event inching closer, read on to know where and how to watch Microsoft Event Live in India.