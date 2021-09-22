Microsoft Surface Event 2021 Live Streaming: See Details Of All New Products Launched

Fans are anticipating the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at the Microsoft Event 2021 Live. According to a report from The Verge, the laptop is expected to have a larger display, smaller bezels, 120Hz refresh rate along with Intel’s 11th-generation chips. According to a tipster on Twitter, the base variant of the Surface Pro 8 is expected to cost around $799, which translates to Rs 59,999. As per a report from The Verge, the Surface Pro 8 will feature USB-C and Thunderbolt ports.