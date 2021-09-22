Microsoft Surface Event 2021 Live Streaming: How To Watch Mega Event LIVE In India?

Microsoft will host a Surface hardware event on September 22 which will be streamed LIVE on their official website. While the tech giant has not revealed any details about the Microsoft Surface Event 2021, several leaks and information suggest a refreshed lineup of Microsoft's Surface products set to be introduced at the virtual event. With the time of the LIVE event inching closer, read on to know where and how to watch Microsoft Event Live in India.

How to watch Microsoft Event Live in India

The Microsoft Surface Event 2021 Live Streaming is scheduled to be on September 22 on Microsoft's official website. The users can start watching the LIVE at 8 am PT/ 8:30 pm IST/11 am ET. To access the LIVE stream, users will need to visit the Windows Event page on the Microsoft website.

What to expect from Microsoft Surface Event 2021?

Along with Surface Pro 8, and Surface Duo launch, a variety of information and speculations surfaced online ahead of the Microsoft Event 2021 Live. Users are excited to know the range of computing devices that will be introduced based on Windows 11.

Surface Duo 2

Earlier in March/April, the leaked renders of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2 took the internet by storm as it displayed a folding dual-screen with two 5.8-inch displays. The phone is also expected to come with a bulky rear camera module with three lenses including a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC support are expected to be offered with Surface Duo 2.

Surface Pro 8 and other laptops

Fans are anticipating the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at the Microsoft Event 2021 Live. According to a report from The Verge, the laptop is expected to have a larger display, smaller bezels, 120Hz refresh rate along with Intel’s 11th-generation chips. Users are also expecting the launch of other products with the likes of Surface Pro X, Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4, Microsoft Surface Go 3 and new accessories.

Several renders and leaks by the fans have provided a glimpse into the LIVE event of the tech giants, however, Microsoft has not released any official details on the product lineup that would be launched at the event.

(Image: @surface/ Twitter)