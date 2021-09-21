Microsoft Surface Event 2021 Set To Take Place On Sept 22: What To Expect From This Event?

Microsoft has confirmed to host a hardware event on September 22 and the community is curious to learn more about it. Since Microsoft has not released anything official about this Microsoft Surface Event 2021, but several speculations about the launch of some upcoming products have already surfaced on the internet. To help out the curious tech geeks about the Microsoft Surface Event 2021, here is a list of products that could be launched by the American multinational tech giants. Read more to know about Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo and other upcoming products.

What to expect from Microsoft Surface Event 2021?

Join us Wednesday, September 22 at 11am ET to see what's next for Microsoft Surface. #MicrosoftEvent​ https://t.co/QSsPe6bAEx — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 8, 2021

Surface Duo 2

The internet was filled up with renders of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2 back in March/April. These leaks were also acknowledged by Windows Central and the renders that were released displayed the Surface Duo 2 to be loaded with a folding dual-screen with two 5.8-inch displays. The phone is also supposed to be loaded with a bulky rear camera module with three lenses including a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Other additions like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC support are also supposed to be offered with the Surface Duo 2.

Surface Pro 8 and other laptops

Microsoft is also working on releasing new laptops integrated with Windows 11. Surface Pro 8 is one of these upcoming laptops and reports from The Verge confirms that these laptops are going to be loaded with a larger display and smaller bezels. Other leaks suggest that these laptops are going to be loaded with Intel’s 11th-generation chips. Other Surface laptop models like Surface Pro X, Surface Go 3, Surface Book 4 and new accessories are supposed to be launched during this live event.

More about Microsoft Surface Event 2021

Apart from this, users have also been searching for questions like, ‘how to watch the Microsoft Surface Event 2021.” The event is scheduled to take place Live on Microsoft’s official website. The exact timings of the event have been set as 8 am PT/ 8:30 pm IST and users can directly watch the stream by clicking here. No more information is available about this upcoming live event hosted by Microsoft.