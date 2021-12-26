Motorola Razr 3rd Generation Foldable In Process, Will Feature Better Processor And Screen

Motorola has confirmed that it is working on an advanced foldable device under the Razr lineup of smartphones. The new smartphone will come with an enhanced user interface for a better user experience, an improved design over the last Razr foldable smartphone and a bigger display. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming foldable smartphone by Motorola and other details revealed.

While Motorola is working on a new generation of Razr foldable smartphones, the original Razr was priced at Rs. 74,999. It came with a 6.2" foldable display along with a dual rear camera. Motorola also released another smartphone in the Razr lineup, the Motorola Razr 5G which is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 89,999 for the 8/256GB variant. It comes with a 6.2" HD+ display, along with a 48MPrear camera and a 2.7" secondary display.

The next Motorola Razr smartphone is in the works

The business manager at Motorola's parent company Lenovo, Chen Jin has confirmed on a microblogging platform that Motorola is working on the third generation of the Razr foldable smartphone. Revealing more about the details of the smartphone, the Lenovo executive said that the smartphone will feature a Star hinge technology to make the folding mechanism more fluent and durable. The third-generation Motorola Razr smartphone will come with a batter chipset and user interface.

A machine translation of the graphic was released with the announcement mentioning the Star Hinge technology. In addition, the graphic also teases the number of new technologies patented and incorporated in the smartphone by the company. As it has been with previous smartphones, Lenovo might be planning to launch the smartphone in its native market first, followed by a global release. According to the information available in the rumour mill, the smartphone might be launched in the second half of 2022.

The Lenovo-owned smartphone company Motorola might soon launch another smartphone in India. The name of the smartphone is Moto G Stylus (2022). Most recently, detailed renders and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online, giving a better look at the upcoming Motorola smartphone. The smartphone is also said to come with support for a stylus and an in-built slot as well like it is found on some other top-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

The renders and specifications of the Moto G Stylus (2022) have been leaked by a known tipster @Onleaks in collaboration with a website called Prepp. According to the report, the Moto G Stylus price in India will be Rs. 38,475. it is important to note that the report does not mention the global pricing of the smartphone. The previous smartphone in the Moto G Stylus series was launched earlier this year, with a $299 price.