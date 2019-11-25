How Apple Watch's Heart Notification Saved 79-year-old Man's Life

In a life-saving incident, an Apple watch has reportedly alerted a man from Texas about his anomaly in the heart. As per reports, the device's heart rate monitor notified him of atrial fibrillation. Following this, the 79-year-old veterinarian from Waco, Texas has credited the watch for saving his life. Named Dr. Ray Emerson, the man reportedly received a notification from his Apple watch saying that it had noticed an irregular heartbeat and potential atrial fibrillation. Emerson acted quickly on the alert and visited a doctor following which he got his EKG done. The results were serious and so Emerson had to undergo a surgery at St. David's South Austin Medical Center to correct the irregular rhythm.

Speaking on the experience, Emerson said that he earlier thought that he was too cheap for the watch but now considers the watch priceless.

Apple Watch is a wonderful indicator

For those like Emerson with the heart condition Atrial fibrillation, the watches have become a lifeline. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, patients can use the devices with 84% accuracy to determine whether they were experiencing the potentially deadly rhythm issues. Atrial fibrillation sends approximately 750,000 Americans to the hospital and leads to 130,000 deaths a year, is the top cause of stroke, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist at The Mount Sinai Hospital said the media that devices like the Apple Watch help to take the guesswork out of a scary medical situation. The watch is a wonderful screening tool, she added.

Other life-saving stories of Apple Watch

Likewise, there are several lives that have been saved on time by Apple Watch. A doctor in the US used Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) at a restaurant which saved his life on time. Another UK customer reportedly received an alert about his low heart rate by the device. He too had to undergo surgery to fix the problem. Marie Bourque, 74 from Queens reportedly received an alert that woke her up. The alert saved her from a potential heart attack as she was rushed to the hospital just then.

