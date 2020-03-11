Apple's New IOS 14 Updates May Help You Unsend Texts From IMessage App

Many iPhone users have been waiting for a feature that allows them to delete texts that they sent by mistake. The feature was first introduced by Facebook Inc's WhatsApp which initially allowed users to delete texts for everyone within 7 hours of sending it. Reports state that Apple has been working on a new feature for its iMessage app that will allow people to delete texts after sending it.

Next IOS update to have a feature that allows users to delete texts

Apple has been working on a new feature that will allow its users to delete texts on the iMessage app. The sender and recipient both will receive a notification after the texts are deleted. However, it is not confirmed if this new feature will have a time limit similar to WhatsApp or Gmail. As soon as the reports of this update broke out, users were curious to know more on exactly how to unsend texts on iPhone?

Is the feature limited to only Apple to Apple product users?

As this feature will modify the iMessage app available only for iPhone, iPad or Mac users, this feature is most likely to work only for messages sent on the respective devices. It is considered that the deleted texts would not function if the message is sent on any other device than Apple products.

Also Read | iOS 14 code reveals Apple's next move with iPhone 9, new iPad Pro, and more; Read!

Will iOS 14 feature this new iMessage app upgrade?

Apple is working on iOS 14 to provide new features to its users to keep them hooked with the phone's apps rather than switching to third-party apps. According to the reports, iOS 14 may feature this new upgrade to the smartphone's core messaging app.

Also Read | Android's facial recognition feature to be more secure than Apple's iPhone; here's why

What are the other upgrades to Apple's iMessage app?

Apart from deleting texts, the iMessage app will also have some new exciting features. The messaging app will showcase the typing indicator that will let you know if someone is typing. These new upgrades also have the mentions feature which allows the user to mention a person specifically on a group chat.

Also Read | Android can now be installed on an iPhone 7, although it comes with limitations

When will Apple launch iOS 14?

According to the last year's iOS 13 release, it is predicted that Apple will most likely launch iOS 14 in late September 2020. The iOS 14 will come with many exciting new features to provide the users with more convenient and efficient user experience including a fitness app that can be used on Apple Watch and Apple TV as well.

Also Read | Apple won't manufacture iPhone 11 in India, displays reliance on China - Report